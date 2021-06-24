Jane Weber, 96, mother of six was active in Christ the King Church

March 31, 1925 – June 22, 2021

Jane Gunther Weber, who was active in Christ the King Church in Snyder when she lived in Western New York, died in the Episcopal Church Home in Rochester, where she had been living for some time.

Mrs. Weber was born in Buffalo, the first of two children of Albert E. and Teresa A. Schwab Gunther. She was the oldest grandchild of Francis X. Schwab, who was mayor of Buffalo between 1922 and 1929. She graduated from Holy Angels Academy.

During World War II, Mrs. Weber was a Red Cross volunteer at Buffalo hospitals.

On March 8, 1944, she married Sgt. Thomas Arthur Weber in St. Peter's Cathedral, Belleville, Ill., close to Scott Field, where her husband was stationed with the U.S. Army Air Corps.

When they returned to Western New York, Mrs. Weber became active in Christ the King parish in Snyder. She served on the parish's Bishop's Committee, Ladies of Charity group, Parents Club and Altar and Rosary Society. She was also a member of the board of directors of Bishop O'Hern High School in Buffalo for three years.

In 1955, the Webers were among the first group of 32 married couples selected to lead Pre-Cana classes for engaged couples planning to be married in the Roman Catholic Church.