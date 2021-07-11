James W. Fitzpatrick, 92, largest independent egg producer in New York State

Born in Hornell, the youngest of three children and the only boy, he was a 1947 graduate of Whitesville Central High School, where he played varsity baseball and basketball and was class president his junior year.

In his youth, he worked for Borden Foods in Whitesville and was a pin setter at a bowling alley.

After studying electrical engineering for two years at St. Lawrence University, he was drafted into the Army in 1949 and served in the 82nd Airborne Division, which was kept in strategic reserve during the Korean War.

Returning from the Army, he became an associate electrical engineer for a Rochester firm. Among his projects was installing an electrical system at the Texas Hot restaurant in Wellsville.

His success as an egg producer led to other businesses. He raised hogs in the 1970s, then sold the operation to a Pennsylvania packing plant.

Mr. Fitzpatrick also turned the former Borden plant into Whitesville Wood Products, where he served as CEO, and acquired a Days Inn in Corning which he and his son replaced with a five-story Hilton Garden Inn, which opened in 2018.