James W. Fitzpatrick, 92, largest independent egg producer in New York State

Dec. 3, 1928 – July 7, 2021
James W. Fitzpatrick, who built one of the largest commercial egg production operations in New York State, died July 7 in his home in Whitesville. He was 92.
He was working as an electrical engineer in 1967 when a friend suggested getting into the poultry business.
Describing him as “an easy-talking smiling man,” Buffalo News reporter Bob Buyer wrote in 1990: “For starters, he bought a 430-acre farm outside this tiny hamlet in the hills and meadows of southeastern Allegany County. But the egg business took off so fast that he quit his electrical contracting job to become a full-time egg man.”
At that time, Fitzpatrick Poultry Farm had nearly half a million chickens that were laying 27,000 to 30,000 dozen eggs per day.
“Fitzpatrick is a plain man,” Buyer wrote. “His outer office has a couple chairs placed between a cluttered composition board. His private office, equally plain, lies behind a tired wood door well within the clatter of five packing lines. Neither suggests that his egg operation is the largest of its kind in the state.
“His hens live in an artificial world where lights, temperatures, feed and water are computer-controlled. Conditions are salubrious enough for most hens to lay five eggs every seven days, or 250 to 260 a year.”
Born in Hornell, the youngest of three children and the only boy, he was a 1947 graduate of Whitesville Central High School, where he played varsity baseball and basketball and was class president his junior year.
In his youth, he worked for Borden Foods in Whitesville and was a pin setter at a bowling alley.
After studying electrical engineering for two years at St. Lawrence University, he was drafted into the Army in 1949 and served in the 82nd Airborne Division, which was kept in strategic reserve during the Korean War.
Returning from the Army, he became an associate electrical engineer for a Rochester firm. Among his projects was installing an electrical system at the Texas Hot restaurant in Wellsville.
His success as an egg producer led to other businesses. He raised hogs in the 1970s, then sold the operation to a Pennsylvania packing plant.
Mr. Fitzpatrick also turned the former Borden plant into Whitesville Wood Products, where he served as CEO, and acquired a Days Inn in Corning which he and his son replaced with a five-story Hilton Garden Inn, which opened in 2018.
A devout Catholic, he purchased the church that he attended, St. John of the Cross in Whitesville, after it closed in and donated it to the Independence Historical Society.
He was honored as Whiteville’s Citizen of the Year in 2006.
Surviving are his wife of 51 years, the former Sandra Jean Allen; a son, Kerry; a daughter, Julie Szpylman; three stepdaughters, Tamie Wildman, Darla Ellison and Lorie Wildman; a sister, Ruth Solley; and nine grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Monday in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 9 Maple Ave., Wellsville.