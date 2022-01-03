James P. Rich Sr., 96, independent insurance agent, World War II veteran

He died Dec. 1 in Buffalo General Medical Center after a brief period of declining health. He was 96.

Born James P. Ricigliano in Buffalo, the seventh of eight children of Italian immigrants, he graduated in 1943 from Lafayette High School, where he ran track and played varsity baseball. He then was drafted, but didn’t go into the Army. He enlisted in the Navy instead and served for three years in the Pacific.

Returning from service, he attended Miami University in Ohio and transferred to the University of Buffalo. After earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1951, he went to work for Hengerer’s.

As an insurance agent, he won numerous sales and leadership awards, as well as Agency of the Year and Agent of the Year awards.

“I love working with the public,” he said. “That’s why I went into business. You have to love what you do.”

His daughter has owned and operated the agency since he retired at the age of 80.

As Mr. Rich extended his circle of clients and business associates, he rose to leadership positions in community and fraternal organizations.