James P. Rich Sr., 96, independent insurance agent, World War II veteran

Aug. 9, 1925 – Dec. 1, 2021
His year in the shoe department at Hengerer’s in downtown Buffalo changed James P. Rich Sr.’s life.
An assistant buyer, he also waited on customers. One of them, according to his daughter Debra Rich Hamsher, was Patricia Ann Ferrentino, who came in to pick out shoes with her sister who was getting married. His daughter said Mr. Rich pointed her out to an associate.
“He said, ‘See that beautiful girl? I’m going to marry her,’ ” his daughter said. “They started going out in September, they were engaged in December and they were married the next June.”
Another customer started him on his way to new career. It was an insurance manager whose wife who was notoriously hard to please, Hamsher said.
The man told Mr. Rich “anybody who can sell my wife three pairs of shoes should work for me,” she related, “and he gave him his card.”
It wasn’t long before Mr. Rich opened the James P. Rich Insurance Agency in his old neighborhood on Buffalo’s West Side. First with an office on Grant Street, then for more than 40 years on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst, he was an independent agent for Nationwide Insurance.
He died Dec. 1 in Buffalo General Medical Center after a brief period of declining health. He was 96.
Born James P. Ricigliano in Buffalo, the seventh of eight children of Italian immigrants, he graduated in 1943 from Lafayette High School, where he ran track and played varsity baseball. He then was drafted, but didn’t go into the Army. He enlisted in the Navy instead and served for three years in the Pacific.
Returning from service, he attended Miami University in Ohio and transferred to the University of Buffalo. After earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1951, he went to work for Hengerer’s.
As an insurance agent, he won numerous sales and leadership awards, as well as Agency of the Year and Agent of the Year awards.
“I love working with the public,” he said. “That’s why I went into business. You have to love what you do.”
His daughter has owned and operated the agency since he retired at the age of 80.
As Mr. Rich extended his circle of clients and business associates, he rose to leadership positions in community and fraternal organizations.
He was president of the Western New York chapter of the Muscular Dystrophy Association from 1970 to 1973 and was chapter chairman and chapter president for the March of Dimes from 1975 to 1977.
He served terms as president of the Romulus Club in 1975, 1985 and 2005, and was a past president of the Greater Buffalo Ad Club. He was an unsuccessful candidate for Amherst Town Board in 1969 and 1971.
He was a board member of the Federation of Italian American Societies of Western New York for many years and was a delegate to the National Federation of Italian American Societies for more than 50 years. After serving as chairman of the Federation’s God, Family and Country Award committee for 12 years, he and his wife received one of the awards in 2010.
A life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, he also was a member of the George F. Lamm Post 622, American Legion. He was among those honored in the Veterans Memorial Ceremony last August in Amherst State Park.
He was a longtime parishioner at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in the Town of Tonawanda and was head usher for 38 years.
He also enjoyed bowling, card clubs and was an avid Bills, Sabres and Yankees fan.
He and his wife, a dance instructor in senior centers, celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary in 2007 by taking their first trip to Italy, where they visited their parents’ hometowns and met relatives.
In addition to his wife, survivors include a son, Frank; three daughters, Cheryl Miller, Debra Hamsher and Faye Kuntar; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. His oldest son, James Jr., died in 2018.
A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Dec. 10 in Blessed Sacrament Church.