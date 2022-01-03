James P. Rich Sr., 96, independent insurance agent for more than 50 years

Aug. 9, 1925 – Dec. 1, 2021

His year in the shoe department at Hengerer’s in downtown Buffalo changed James P. Rich Sr.’s life.

An assistant buyer, he also waited on customers. One of them, according to his daughter Debra Rich Hamsher, was Patricia Ann Ferrentino, who came in to pick out shoes with her sister who was getting married. His daughter said Mr. Rich pointed her out to an associate.

“He said, ‘See that beautiful girl? I’m going to marry her,’ ” his daughter said. “They started going out in September, they were engaged in December and they were married the next June.”

Another customer started him on his way to new career. It was an insurance man whose wife who was notoriously hard to please, Hamsher said.

The man told Mr. Rich “anybody who can sell my wife three pairs of shoes should work for me,” she related, “and he gave him his card.”

It wasn’t long before Mr. Rich opened the James P. Rich Insurance Agency in his old neighborhood on Buffalo’s West Side. First with an office on Grant Street, then for more than 40 years on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst, he was an independent agent for Nationwide Insurance.