James P. Maloni Jr., 75, retired power company worker, volunteer

Dec. 31, 1946 – June 4, 2022

James P. Maloni Jr., of Lewiston, a retired power company worker and a dedicated volunteer, died June 4 after a period of declining health. He was 75.

Born in Niagara Falls, he was a 1965 graduate of Niagara Falls High School, where he played football and baseball and was a member of the wrestling team.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from SUNY Buffalo State and served in the National Guard for six years.

Mr. Maloni began a 30-year career with Niagara Mohawk Power Corp,, now National Grid, as a meter reader, then became a technician in the Results Department at the Huntley Power Station in the Town of Tonawanda.

Following his retirement in 2003, he joined Community Missions International in Niagara Falls, which provides non-emergency medical transportation for Niagara County residents. He was a driver and supervisor for 16 years.

Regarded as a man of faith who always was ready to lend a helping hand, he was a longtime worship team member at Resurrection Life Church, was a volunteer and safety team coordinator for Vacation Bible School and helped start the Helping Hands ministry. He also was a volunteer at Buffalo Stand Down events, supporting veterans.

Known to friends as Bubba, he was Bills and Yankees fan and an animal lover, providing a home for many cats.

He and his wife, the former Lynn Conley, were married Aug. 17, 1973.

In addition to his wife, survivors include two sons, Joshua and Matthew; a daughter, Elyse Maloni; a sister, Geraldine “Jere” Insana; and nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in Resurrection Life Church, 2145 Old Union Road, Cheektowaga.

