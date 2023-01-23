James M. Vallone, 65, attorney, former Cheektowaga town justice

June 2, 1957 – Jan. 15, 2023

James M. Vallone, of Depew, who served as Cheektowaga town justice and village attorney in Sloan and Depew, died unexpectedly Jan. 15 in Mercy Hospital. He was 65.

Born in Buffalo, the third of four children, he was a graduate of West Seneca East High School, where he was a member of the cross-country team. He earned a bachelor's degree in history from the University at Buffalo and received his juris doctor degree from the UB Law School.

Mr. Vallone started his own general law practice, which became Vallone Law PLLC and now includes his son, Eric, and daughter, Gina Vallone-Bacon. After leaving the bench, he focused on defending impaired driving cases throughout Western New York. He became known to radio listeners for his slangy and sympathetic commercials.

“No judgment here,” he often said, “but I’m a former judge.” He also would advise, “Don’t go it alone. Call me, Jim Vallone.”

He served as a confidential law clerk to Family Court Judge James Dillon and for many years represented clients who could not afford a lawyer through the Erie County Bar Association's Assigned Counsel Program. He also served as a guardian ad litem in Surrogate's Court.

A Cheektowaga town prosecutor from 1999 to 2006, he helped found the Prosecutors Association of Western New York and served as its president. He also prosecuted Cheektowaga's "deer lady," Anita Depczynski, whose repeated court appearances attracted nationwide attention, but argued against sending her to jail.

He was appointed Cheektowaga Town Justice in 2006 after the death of Judge Ronald Kmiotek and won election to a full four-year term that November. He was narrowly defeated in his re-election bid in 2010 by former Buffalo police detective Dennis A. Delano.

Active in the Cheektowaga Democratic Party, he was a former committeeman. He was a longtime member of the Good Government Club of Buffalo and Western New York, an organization of Italian-American business and professional men, and was its secretary and vice president. He also served on Cheektowaga's Traffic Safety Commission.

He enjoyed fishing with his nieces, nephews and grandchildren; traveling to Siesta Key, Fla., and visiting Toronto, New York City and Cleveland for New York Yankees games.

Also an avid Buffalo Bills fan, he was a former season ticket holder and attended Super Bowl XXV in Tampa, Fla., the "wide right" game.

Surviving are two sons, Eric and Jamie; two daughters, Gina Vallone-Bacon and Jamie Schaumloeffel; his fiancee, Diana Kachurek; his former wife, Karin Spoonley Vallone; two sisters, Mary Ann Register and Kathleen Alexis; and three grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Jan. 21 in the Newman Center at UB, 495 Skinnersville Road, Amherst.