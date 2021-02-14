James M. Palmer Sr., 96, decorated World War II veteran

Aug. 19, 1924 – Feb. 8, 2021

James M. Palmer Sr., a decorated World War II veteran and a founding member of Hamburg Township Post 1419, Veterans of Foreign Wars, died Feb. 8 in his Lake View home after a period of declining health. He was 96.

Born in Buffalo, he spent his first years in Father Baker’s orphanage and later was placed in a foster home. At 10, he was returned to his mother’s parents.

He attended Buffalo Technical High School and enlisted in the Army during his senior year right after the attack on Pearl Harbor. A photo of him signing his enlistment papers appeared on the front page of the Courier-Express.

Mr. Palmer volunteered to become an Army Ranger and was a member of the war’s original Ranger battalions. As one of the celebrated Darby’s Rangers, he served in North Africa, Sicily and Italy and was wounded at Anzio, Italy.

When his unit of more than 760 Rangers was surrounded and attacked at Cisterna, Italy, on Jan. 30, 1944, he was one of only a handful who survived.

He was badly injured and spent 15 months in hospitals before he was honorably discharged in 1945 with a 100% disability rating. He was awarded the Bronze Star and two Purple Hearts.