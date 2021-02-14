James M. Palmer Sr., 96, decorated World War II veteran

Aug. 19, 1924 – Feb. 8, 2021
James M. Palmer Sr., a decorated World War II veteran and a founding member of Hamburg Township Post 1419, Veterans of Foreign Wars, died Feb. 8 in his Lake View home after a period of declining health. He was 96.
Born in Buffalo, he spent his first years in Father Baker’s orphanage and later was placed in a foster home. At 10, he was returned to his mother’s parents.
He attended Buffalo Technical High School and enlisted in the Army during his senior year right after the attack on Pearl Harbor. A photo of him signing his enlistment papers appeared on the front page of the Courier-Express.
Mr. Palmer volunteered to become an Army Ranger and was a member of the war’s original Ranger battalions. As one of the celebrated Darby’s Rangers, he served in North Africa, Sicily and Italy and was wounded at Anzio, Italy.
When his unit of more than 760 Rangers was surrounded and attacked at Cisterna, Italy, on Jan. 30, 1944, he was one of only a handful who survived.
He was badly injured and spent 15 months in hospitals before he was honorably discharged in 1945 with a 100% disability rating. He was awarded the Bronze Star and two Purple Hearts.
A journeyman printer, he began working for Artcraft-Burrow Printers at Ellicott and Swan streets in downtown Buffalo in 1947 and retired in 1979 due to his war injuries. In retirement, he printed cards, tickets and invitations with a letterpress in his basement.
Active in the VFW for many years, he was commander of Bison Post 2644 in 1949-50.
At the Hamburg Township VFW post, he helped write the by-laws and held all the elective offices in the post.
He was president of the Post Home Corp. from its inception in 1975 until 1982. He was commander in 1984-85 and a member of the post’s Honor Guard throughout the 1970s and 1980s.
The post has announced that it will name a building on its property the James M. Palmer Sr. Museum.
He also was a life member of Hamburg Post 527, American Legion; and Chapter 133, Disabled American Veterans.
A past president of the Holy Name Society at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Lake View, now St. John Paul II Parish, he chaired its golf outing for many years.
Mr. Palmer was president of Neighborhood House No. 2 Community Association on Buffalo’s West Side in the 1950s.
He also was active as a Boy Scout leader. A Life Scout as a boy, he served as a scoutmaster and cubmaster for 15 years.
He and his wife, the former Joan Dulanski, met in an elevator in the building where Artcraft-Burrow Printers was located and were married in 1949. They were competitive ballroom dancers. She died in 2010.
Survivors include a son, James M. Jr.; four daughters, Jeanne M. Palmer, Julie M. Palmer, Joni M. Palmer and Jennifer M. Palmer; and two granddaughters.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Monday in St. John Paul II Parish, 2052 Lakeview Road, Lake View.