James J. Snyder, 'larger than life figure' from Cattaraugus County

Jan. 8, 1936 – May 11, 2022

Few people ever dominated the Southern Tier scene more than James J. Snyder, the longtime chairman of the Cattaraugus County Legislature who left his mark on Republican politics, sports and business in the Olean community and beyond to Washington, D.C.

Mr. Snyder, who served 44 years in the Legislature, including 13 years as chairman, died Wednesday in his Olean home after a long illness. He was 86. He also served as president of the National Association of Counties as well as a special White House assistant to President George H.W. Bush.

Throughout his life, "Big Jim" had a knack for entering a room as a commanding presence. Not only because of his 6-foot, 5-inch frame, but through his knack of remembering the name of everyone present and applying a clap on their shoulder to boot.

Leonard R. Lenihan, the former Erie County Democratic chairman and elections commissioner, described his longtime friend as a "larger than life figure" who always seemed destined for a public career.

"Jim Snyder was born to do public service because he was able to rise above partisanship," he said. "He rose in leadership because the people he interacted with understood he not only loved public service, he was good at it."

Born and raised in Olean, Mr. Snyder first caught the community's attention as a star basketball player for Olean High School, good enough to earn a basketball scholarship to Syracuse University and eventual inclusion in the Olean High School Wall of Fame. He played four years for the Orangemen, culminating in induction to its Sports Hall of Fame. At Syracuse, he roomed with legendary football star Jim Brown and remained a friend.

He continued as an ardent Syracuse basketball fan for the rest of his life, all the while maintaining his center row box for every St. Bonaventure Bonnies game in the Reilly Center.

He also served in the Army and later in the reserve.

Returning to Olean, Mr. Snyder earned a master's degree from St. Bonaventure and began his political career in 1962 with election from Ward 10 to the Olean Common Council and then to the County Legislature. While chairman he presided over Cattaraugus County affairs as the county's highest elected official, often smoothing over the inevitable differences of politics by his ability to bring everyone together. One photo in The Buffalo News archives from 1980 portrays him clasping hands with Majority Leader Don B. Winship, R-South Dayton, and Minority Leader Maynard W. Timme, D-Olean.

Mr. Snyder established himself in business as the regional vice president of AAA of Western and Central New York, and especially enjoyed its travel agency division and the opportunity to visit countries all over the world.

Along the way Mr. Snyder became active in groups representing various levels of government, including the the New York State Association of Counties and National Association of Counties. Eventually he served as president of both organizations. In 1990, City and County magazine named him "County Leader of the Year."

His involvement on the national scene caught the attention of Bush, who named him a special assistant for local affairs from 1991 to 1993.

Mr. Snyder didn't win all of his political contests, losing his 1982 challenge to Rep. Stan Lundine, D-Jamestown, for the 34th Congressional District. He also lost by 44 votes to Democrat John J. Ash for mayor of Olean in 1993, spawning the "Landslide Ash" moniker he often used to rib his friend the mayor at the annual Election Day Luncheon he co-hosted for many years.

The last surviving member of the Legislature's first meeting in 1970, Mr. Snyder was honored in 2020 by more than 200 friends marking his retirement from the Legislature. The previous year his colleagues voted to name the legislative chambers in Little Valley the James J. Snyder Legislature Chambers. And in 2021 he was awarded an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from Jamestown Community College, capping a long association with the college that included helping to establish a branch campus in downtown Olean.

Mr. Snyder was adopted into the Hawk Clan of the Seneca Nation of Indians.

"He was able to do big things because he was able to get along with people," Lenihan recalled. "Though he came from a small county, his ability to connect allowed him to become head of a national organization and even work in the White House."

Mr. Snyder is survived by his wife, Paula; three daughters, Sydney Evans, Amy Ehmann, and Shayne Certo; a son, Joseph; two stepchildren, Timothy Perrigo and Maggie Kasperski; a sister, Elizabeth Knight; 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private.

