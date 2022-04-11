James J. Jankowiak, former Erie County parks commissioner, Cheektowaga supervisor

February 8, 1948 - April 10, 2022

James J. Jankowiak started working for the Town of Cheektowaga in 1969, washing and fueling police cars. He retired as Cheektowaga town supervisor 38 years later.

In between, Mr. Jankowiak worked as town garage mechanic, foreman of the Town Park maintenance crew, a member of the Town Board and parks commissioner for Erie County.

Mr. Jankowiak, a tall and lanky fixture in Cheektowaga’s Democratic Party who led the town as supervisor for one year in 2007, died Sunday at his home in Elma after being diagnosed in the fall with advanced-stage cancer. He was 74.

Mr. Jankowiak took pride in rising through the ranks of local government. He was known for his relentless work ethic and a forthrightness in dealing with people and issues that even his political opponents appreciated and respected.

"He was as salt of the earth as they come," said attorney Jeffrey F. Swiatek, who served on the Town Board with Jankowiak and as his deputy supervisor in 2007. "There wasn't a lot of dancing around with him. You knew exactly where he stood, which is refreshing. You don't have a lot of that in politics."

Mr. Jankowiak was appointed supervisor in 2007 after Dennis H. Garbryszak stepped down from the post to fill a vacancy in the State Assembly. He pushed for the Seneca Nation to locate a new casino near the Buffalo-Niagara Airport in Cheektowaga. The casino was built in downtown Buffalo instead. Mr. Jankowiak also pushed against nonprofit organizations acquiring properties in the town and not paying property taxes or payments in lieu of taxes.

He initially took the post with the intention of running for election, but just three months into the job announced that he would not campaign and would retire at the end of the year to spend more time with his family.

Swiatek credited Mr. Jankowiak with helping the board move beyond the political infighting that had hindered its work in the years before he was supervisor.

Mr. Jankowiak had served on the town board since 1996, initially appointed to a vacant seat, then winning election to two more terms. He was chairman of the Cheektowaga Democratic Party prior to being named to the board.

A Buffalo native, Mr. Jankowiak grew up in Cheektowaga and graduated from John F. Kennedy High School.

He was involved in politics while working for the town in the 1980s and became a behind-the-scenes stalwart in multiple campaigns to elect Dennis Gorski as Erie County executive, leading efforts to dot lawns across the county with thousands of Gorski campaign signs. Gorski rewarded him with the deputy parks commissioner post in 1987. He was appointed commissioner in 1992.

An outdoors enthusiast and lover of public green spaces, Mr. Jankowiak relished the job. He had an office at the county Rath Building in downtown Buffalo, but more likely could be found working in the field on projects alongside parks staff.

Jason Jankowiak said his father would take the family on trips to visit national, state and local parks in other parts of the country and bring back ideas to incorporate in Erie County.

"Around the family and friends, we all call him 'Commish,'" he said. "It's because the personality of a commissioner, that's the personality he has. He says how it is and is very earnest and honest and direct. You know exactly what cards he has because he's telling you about them."

Mr. Jankowiak helped coach his son’s youth ice hockey and baseball teams and enjoyed boating with his wife of 46 years, Donna, who died in 2017. He owned a few classic cars and won show awards for a prized 1973 Corvette Stingray. He also was an avid fisherman who regularly trolled for walleye late at night along the Lake Erie breakwall. He moved to Elma in 2008.

In addition to his son, survivors include a sister, Marcia Pietrzak; a brother, Robert; and two granddaughters.

A celebration of his life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. June 3 at the Commissioner’s Cabin at Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park.

