James J. DiBernardo, 93, North Tonawanda building inspector credited by his brother with ending World War II

April 25, 1927 – April 21, 2021

James J. DiBernardo was so big, so strong and so smart, the entire Japanese Army was afraid to tangle with him.

At least, that is how his little brother tells the story.

“My big brother volunteered for the Marines in August 1945, and he was fully prepared to go to battle in World War II,” Gabe DiBernardo recalled. “The very next day after Jim joined the Marines, the Japanese surrendered. I always tell people that when the Japanese heard Jim was coming, they gave up. There was nothing my big brother couldn’t do.”

His younger brother was one of many people who looked up to James DiBernardo, a former North Tonawanda building inspector who had a huge circle of friends. He died four days short of his 94th birthday on April 21 at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Amherst after a short illness.

The oldest of six brothers and sisters, Mr. DiBernardo was a hard-working man known for his sense of humor, his athletic skills and devotion to family, his brother said.

Born on Montebello, Italy, on April 25, 1927, he moved to North Tonawanda with his parents at age 8.