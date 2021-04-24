James J. DiBernardo, 93, North Tonawanda building inspector credited by his brother with ending World War II

April 25, 1927 – April 21, 2021
James J. DiBernardo was so big, so strong and so smart, the entire Japanese Army was afraid to tangle with him.
At least, that is how his little brother tells the story.
“My big brother volunteered for the Marines in August 1945, and he was fully prepared to go to battle in World War II,” Gabe DiBernardo recalled. “The very next day after Jim joined the Marines, the Japanese surrendered. I always tell people that when the Japanese heard Jim was coming, they gave up. There was nothing my big brother couldn’t do.”
His younger brother was one of many people who looked up to James DiBernardo, a former North Tonawanda building inspector who had a huge circle of friends. He died four days short of his 94th birthday on April 21 at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Amherst after a short illness.
The oldest of six brothers and sisters, Mr. DiBernardo was a hard-working man known for his sense of humor, his athletic skills and devotion to family, his brother said.
Born on Montebello, Italy, on April 25, 1927, he moved to North Tonawanda with his parents at age 8.
“When Jim was a student at North Tonawanda High School, our family needed his financial help because our father had health issues,” Gabe DiBernardo said. “Jim worked full-time at a factory that made metal bolts while also going to school. He’d go to school all day, work the 4 p.m. to midnight shift, get to bed around 1 a.m., and he still made the honor roll.”
After his stint in the Marines, he worked at a couple of different jobs before he was hired as the City of North Tonawanda's sole building inspector in 1960. He held that post until his retirement 31 years later.
A powerfully built man and talented athlete, Mr. DiBernardo played for decades on softball and bowling teams. He was an avid golfer until he was 90, often playing the Deerwood Golf Course with his brothers.
He also took part in many charity projects as a longtime member of the Madonna Council 2535, Knights of Columbus, and the Renaissance Club, both in North Tonawanda.
Mr. DiBernardo is survived by the former Teresa Malone, his wife of 69 years; a daughter, Diane DiBernardo; two sons, Dale and David; a sister, Flora DiMatteo; and two brothers, Anthony and Gabe.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 990 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda.