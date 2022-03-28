James H. Watz, 79, attorney who specialized in real estate law

May 30, 1942 – March 22, 2022
James H. Watz, a partner in the law firm of Phillips Lytle LLP whose specialty was commercial real estate, died March 22 after a lengthy illness. He was 79.
Born in Buffalo, he was a 1959 graduate of Riverside High School, where he was an all-state tennis player. An honor student, he also was a member of the basketball team, a Student Council member and a Boys’ State representative.
He earned a bachelor’s degree from Canisius College in 1963 and graduated summa cum laude from Boston College Law School. He and his high school sweetheart, Sharon L. Fenlon, were married June 6, 1964.
An officer in the Army Reserve Officers Training Corps at Canisius and Boston College, he went on to active duty as a captain in the Judge Advocate Generals Corps and was a chief of military justice. He then joined the faculty at the United States Military Academy at West Point, where he was an associate professor of law.
After he and his wife returned to Buffalo in 1971 to be near their families, he took a position with Phillips Lytle. Among his clients were the Walden Galleria, Canterbury Woods and the Buffalo Sabres. He was chosen as one of the Best Lawyers in America several times and was of counsel to the firm after he retired as a partner in 2003.
He also taught at UB Law School as an adjunct instructor in business law and constitutional law.
A Grand Island resident since 1971, he was a founder and president of the Grand Island Community Chorus and added his baritone voice to the choir at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church for many years.
He served on the St. Stephen’s Parish Council, as well as the church’s School Advisory Board and the School Finance Committee. He was chairman of the board for the Christian Foundation for the Performing Arts Festival Chorus.
He was a member of the Grand Island Historical Society and the Friends of the Grand Island Library. He also was a tour guide and volunteer at Old Fort Niagara and was a volunteer fundraiser for the Cystic Fibrosis foundation.
He was honored as a Grand Island Citizen of the Year in 2013.
He continued to play tennis as an adult and enjoyed bicycling along the river on Grand Island, gardening, trains and reading about history.
In addition to his wife, a retired middle school English teacher in the Ken-Ton schools, survivors include two sons, Christopher J. and Michael H.; a daughter, Elizabeth M. Lakeman; and six grandchildren.
Services were private.