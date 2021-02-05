James Francis Mang, 81, longtime director of the Western New York Peace Center

May 7, 1939 – Jan. 8, 2021

When he was a priest in the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, James Francis Mang's work for peace and social justice got him in hot water with the bishop.

After he was among a group of priests arrested on May 17, 1972, at an anti-war rally in the U.S. Capitol, Buffalo Bishop James A. McNulty suspended him in July, removing his ability to say Mass or preach.

But Mr. Mang's passionate belief in the importance of working for peace led to his eventual departure from the priesthood. "I think I could not not do this work," Mr. Mang told The Buffalo News in 1997.

After a nine-year struggle with Alzheimer's disease, Mr. Mang died in his home after a brief hospitalization for pneumonia in late December. He was 81.

Mr. Mang, who was a co-founder of the fledgling Western New York Peace Center in 1967, served as its director from 1980 until 2000. He was also a co-founder in 1985 of the Coalition for Economic Justice. He co-founded and served as chair of the Social Justice Committee at St. Joseph University Parish in 1996 and the Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation Committee of the Sisters of St. Joseph in 2003. In 2007, he was a co-founder of the SSJ Sister Karen Klimczak Center for Nonviolence, and served as director.