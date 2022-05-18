James F. Honer, 90, glass company executive active as church volunteer

June 6, 1931 – May 13, 2022

James F. Honer was active in many ways for more than 60 years at St. Mark Catholic Church in North Buffalo.

He was a lector, a eucharistic minister, ran the parish’s Catholic Charities drive and was longtime president of the Holy Name Society.

The St. Mark Volunteer of the Year in 2015, he gave countless hours as a volunteer on various committees, coordinated the schedules for other volunteers and was the cook for the parish’s fish fries.

He is most fondly remembered, however, for playing Santa during the live Christmas pageant at the Children’s Mass, when he walked down the aisle of the church and kneeled before the infant Jesus.

“I had more fun than the kids did,” he told Buffalo News columnist Sean Kirst last year.

Mr. Honer had first worn the red suit, which his wife made for him, to be Santa for his daughter Geri Pfohl’s children’s elementary school class. He then started appearing at church parties and other occasions. He began doing the Christmas Eve service at the church in the 1990s.

A retired glass company executive honored many times for his church work, he died May 13 in Brothers of Mercy Nursing Facility, Clarence, after a period of declining health. He was 90.

Born in Buffalo, the oldest of five children, he graduated from Canisius High School in 1949 and began working for Buffalo Plate and Window Glass Corp. as a salesman.

Mr. Honer had begun dating the former Mary McDonough, whom he met at a bake sale at the former St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church on Main Street in Buffalo, when he was drafted into the Army in 1952 during the Korean War. He was stationed in Germany, and after he was discharged, they were married on Sept. 11, 1954.

He joined Sterling Glass Co. in Buffalo as an estimator and enrolled on the G.I. Bill at Erie County Technical Institute, now Erie Community College, where he studied blueprints and construction. He was vice president when he left the company in 1985 after it was sold. He then went to Alpha Masonry and Construction in West Seneca, where he worked as an estimator. He retired in 2002.

For his volunteer work at St. Mark, he received the St. Christopher Award in 1975, the Lay Award of St. Joseph in 1983, an award for outstanding service to St. Mark School in 1999, the St. Mark Holy Name Society’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2000 and its Past Presidents Appreciation Award in 2005, and the St. Mark Lionheart Award in 2018.

Mr. Honer was a member of the St. Ann Altar Society and the St. Mark Seniors Young at Heart Group.

A former coach for a Class A Muny League baseball team, he also enjoyed bowling, carpentry, reading and travel.

In addition to his wife, survivors include a son, James G.; seven daughters, Beth Przywojski, Peggy DeMartinis, Jayne Honer DeCoste, Geri Pfohl, Mary Velasquez and Kelly Carson; a brother, Thomas; 22 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Friday in St. Mark’s Church, 401 Woodward Ave.

