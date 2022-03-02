James F. Forton, 92, fostered downtown Buffalo development through Buffalo Place Inc.

But he had left the seminary before the summer when he was a counselor at a Catholic camp in Angola. There, he met Mary Magdalen Haroney, who had been working as a model, his daughter Therese Forton-Barnes said, and she became his wife.

After graduating from Canisius College in 1951, Mr. Forton was drafted into the Army. He completed Officer Candidate School, was commissioned a second lieutenant and was sent into the Korean War as a platoon leader.

He was wounded by a grenade during the Battle of Pork Chop Hill and received the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star for Valor. Promoted to first lieutenant, he was discharged in December 1953.

He was married in September 1954 and moved to New York City, where he attended St. John’s University Law School on the G.I. Bill. He graduated seventh in his class in 1957.

He joined Moot & Sprague as an associate, then became a partner, doing a variety of legal work. He was general counsel to the Erie County Public Employee Relations Board and handled numerous lawsuits involving pension benefits. He also taught labor law in the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo Labor College for many years.