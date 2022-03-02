James F. Forton, 92, fostered downtown Buffalo development through Buffalo Place Inc.

Oct. 21, 1929 – Feb. 28, 2022
James F. Forton, who helped establish Buffalo Place Inc. in the 1980s to promote living and working in downtown Buffalo, died unexpectedly Feb. 28 while visiting one of his daughters in Western Massachusetts. He was 92.
An attorney with Moot & Sprague, he worked side by side with the firm’s senior partner, Robert Fernbach, who had been tapped by Mayor James Griffin to bring downtown property owners together in a special district.
Larry Quinn, who at the time was the city’s development director, said: “I had breakfast with Jim and Bob Fernbach every Friday for two years, planning the development of the Hyatt, Liberty Bank and the Goldome project. (Jim) was such a silent hero for Buffalo.”
They set up Buffalo Place Inc. as a non-for-profit agency to provide a variety of services for the area. Mr. Forton served as general counsel for Buffalo Place from its inception in 1985 until his death.
Born in North Tonawanda, the third of five children, he attended Ascension School in North Tonawanda and completed high school at the Little Seminary of St. Joseph and the Little Flower in Buffalo.
He had intended to become a Catholic priest, following one of his brothers, Rev. Gerald Forton, who was a parish pastor and later editor of the Diocese of Buffalo newspaper, the Magnificat.
But he had left the seminary before the summer when he was a counselor at a Catholic camp in Angola. There, he met Mary Magdalen Haroney, who had been working as a model, his daughter Therese Forton-Barnes said, and she became his wife.
After graduating from Canisius College in 1951, Mr. Forton was drafted into the Army. He completed Officer Candidate School, was commissioned a second lieutenant and was sent into the Korean War as a platoon leader.
He was wounded by a grenade during the Battle of Pork Chop Hill and received the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star for Valor. Promoted to first lieutenant, he was discharged in December 1953.
He was married in September 1954 and moved to New York City, where he attended St. John’s University Law School on the G.I. Bill. He graduated seventh in his class in 1957.
He joined Moot & Sprague as an associate, then became a partner, doing a variety of legal work. He was general counsel to the Erie County Public Employee Relations Board and handled numerous lawsuits involving pension benefits. He also taught labor law in the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo Labor College for many years.
Mr. Forton served on the City of Buffalo’s Preservation Board from 1980 to 1994 and was its chairman for seven years.
Saxon Cobb Deck, who served on the Preservation Board then, said, “When he was our chair, it was at a time when we really needed a lawyer-like thinking, as we had such people as Austin Fox and John Conlin on the board, who were outstanding preservationists. Jim kept us on the straight and narrow and consequently we managed to save many of the great buildings that everyone loves today.”
Mayor Griffin named him a Buffalonian of the Year in 1993.
A music lover, he taught himself piano and took violin lessons with his grandchildren. He was a longtime opera buff and regularly attended live Saturday movie theater showings of performances from the Metropolitan Opera.
He also enjoyed gardening, cooking, bicycling and fitness. Every summer, he visited the Chautauqua Institution for lectures and music.
He was a dedicated Buffalo Sabres fan and took in games with his son, Jerry, the team’s director of amateur scouting.
Survivors include four daughters, Jeannine Forton Mullan, Mary Beth Forton, Therese Forton-Barnes and Jamie Forton; his son, Jerry; 15 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. His wife died in 2010.
A Memorial Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. March 19 in St. Louis Catholic Church, Main and Edward streets, and will be streamed live at stlouisrcchurch.org.