James E. Sauer, 40-year U.S. Army vet and experienced aviator committed to community

July 12, 1961 – April 26, 2022

After a more than 40-year career in the U.S. Army and serving stints during that time as a pilot with the State Police and National Guard, James Sauer turned his attention to another way to serve and protect others.

In “retirement,” the Churchville resident began in 2020 to work as a pilot for Mercy Flight, a nonprofit air ambulance company headquartered in Western New York.

According to family and friends, that decision did not surprise them in the least. After all, Mr. Sauer had always dedicated his life to serving his country and people in need.

Those who knew him say he saved many lives and became one of the most seasoned aviators they’d ever known.

“There really wasn’t anything he didn’t do and didn’t do extremely well, said Bill Accuosti, who served with Mr. Sauer on the National Guard and State Police aviation units and during two combat deployments, as well as flying with him on his final flight as an Army aviator.

Mr. Sauer was killed Tuesday, along with Bell Helicopter instructor and pilot Stewart Dietrick, of Prosper, Texas, during an annual Mercy Flight training session in Elba. Both men were 60.

“Here’s the thing – he didn’t need to be at Mercy Flight,” said Thomas Labelle, a flight medic from Mercy Flight, who just a week prior had partnered with Mr. Sauer on a flight call. “He was with the State Police, Rochester police, U.S. Army; he was done, but he was young enough and he had this sense that he had this skill and just had to use it to give back to the community.”

The son of the late Eugene and Joyce (Lindsay) Sauer, the Rochester-area native graduated from Roberts Wesleyan College, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in organizational management.

Mr. Sauer began his career in 1979 serving in the Army and was part of multiple deployments to the Middle East for operations such as Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, Restore Hope and Desert Storm.

He formerly served with the Rochester and Holley police departments and as a volunteer firefighter. He flew for the State Police for nearly 20 years until his retirement in 2020.

Mr. Sauer was an experienced pilot, having also flown with the U.S. National Guard, Bill Law Aviation and American Eagle. He was a master aviator in helicopters, an instructor pilot in airplanes and had experience flying jets.

“I was very impressed with his knowledge. I was very impressed with his passion for flying,” said Allegany County Undersheriff Scott Cicirello at an event Saturday in Elba held as a tribute to Mr. Sauer and Mr. Dietrick by grieving first responders.

Labelle said the community of first responders are struggling with what happened, especially those who like him were one of the first people on the scene of the accident. It hits even closer to home at Mercy Flight, which he said is a family-like atmosphere where everyone knows each other and one another’s families.

“Jim was a go-getter,” Labelle said. “He was the type of guy who if he was awake, he was going to be doing something for somebody. No question. They don’t make them like that anymore.”

Mr. Sauer was married to the former Marie Ogden for 39 years and had two children, a son, Joshua; and a daughter Laura Ames.

The couple enjoyed farming and they were always eager to try new adventures.

Mr. Sauer was a member of Open Door Baptist Church in Churchville.

He is also survived by three sisters, Karen Schultz, Susan Flagg and Shirley Vetere; a brother, Gerry, and six grandchildren.

“The family is very grateful for the outpouring of support from the community in this very difficult time for them,” said Accuosti, who knew Mr. Sauer for 25 years and spoke on behalf of his family. “They love Jimmy very much and knew he really loved his community and his state and country.”

A funeral service for Mr. Sauer will be held 1 p.m. Monday at the Open Door Baptist Church, 350 Scottsville-Chili Road. At around 11:45 a.m., the procession will leave Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, 735 East Ave., Hilton, to head to the church. Those who wish to may line up along the route to pay their respects.

The service will include Rochester and New York State police, Mercy Flight members, a series of fire trucks with flags draped over their vehicles and additional agencies from across the state. The First Drum Honor Guard will perform a 21-gun salute and there will be a State Police flyover.

