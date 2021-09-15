James C. Macris, 98, World War II veteran who finally got to take flight

Feb. 28, 1923 – Aug. 30, 2021
As a student at Burgard Vocational High School, James C. Macris drew pictures of airplanes. After he graduated in 1941, he helped build planes at Curtiss-Wright.
But after he joined the Army in World War II, he was turned down for flight school because he was color blind. He was assigned instead to the 696th Armored Field Artillery Battalion. He helped liberate France and saw action in the Battle of the Bulge.
In August, he finally got to fly in a World War II plane, an open-cockpit two-seater, when he was selected to go up on a Dream Flight with Operation September Freedom from Buffalo Niagara International Airport.
“He absolutely it,” said his daughter, Capt. Karen Macris, an Army Medical Service Corps officer and Operation Desert Storm veteran.
Mr. Macris died Aug. 30 in the Buffalo Veterans Affairs Medical Center. He was 98.
Born in Buffalo, the third of five children, he was a 1941 Burgard graduate. After the Army, he attended the University of Buffalo on the G.I. Bill and in three years completed a bachelor’s degree in business management with a minor in accounting.
Mr. Macris taught for a year in the Holland Central School District, then was business manager for Children’s Hospital from 1952 to 1954, when he took an accounting position with the Strippit Division of Houdaille Industries.
He was corporate accountant for Occidental Petroleum in Niagara Falls from 1966 to 1982, then was offered a transfer to Houston when the Niagara Falls office was downsized. Preferring to stay in Western New York, he became business manager for the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library, retiring in 1985.
A life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, he was commander of 77th Division Post 1488 and was budget and investment chairman for the Erie County VFW. In recent years, he as a member of Leonard Post Jr. Post 6251 and last attended a post meeting in August.
His wife, the former Katharine E. Jendrowski, a registered nurse whom he married on Sept. 11, 1971, is former president of the Erie County and Sixth District VFW Auxiliary.
In addition to the Dream Flight, Mr. Macris also took part in an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., to visit the World War II Memorial.
A devoted Buffalo sports fan, he cheered the Bills, Sabres and Bisons. He also attended many of his children’s and grandchildren’s baseball games, most recently in May.
In addition to his wife, survivors include two sons, Michael K. and Mark K.; his daughter, Karen Macris; and two grandchildren.
The Chopin Singing Society performed his favorite song, “God Bless America,” at a Memorial Mass with military honors Sept. 11 in Infant of Prague Catholic Church, Cheektowaga.