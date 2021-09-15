James C. Macris, 98, World War II veteran who finally got to take flight

Feb. 28, 1923 – Aug. 30, 2021

As a student at Burgard Vocational High School, James C. Macris drew pictures of airplanes. After he graduated in 1941, he helped build planes at Curtiss-Wright.

But after he joined the Army in World War II, he was turned down for flight school because he was color blind. He was assigned instead to the 696th Armored Field Artillery Battalion. He helped liberate France and saw action in the Battle of the Bulge.

In August, he finally got to fly in a World War II plane, an open-cockpit two-seater, when he was selected to go up on a Dream Flight with Operation September Freedom from Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

“He absolutely it,” said his daughter, Capt. Karen Macris, an Army Medical Service Corps officer and Operation Desert Storm veteran.

Mr. Macris died Aug. 30 in the Buffalo Veterans Affairs Medical Center. He was 98.

Born in Buffalo, the third of five children, he was a 1941 Burgard graduate. After the Army, he attended the University of Buffalo on the G.I. Bill and in three years completed a bachelor’s degree in business management with a minor in accounting.