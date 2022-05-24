James A. Nichols Jr. 66, former Niagara County American Legion commander

April 20, 1955 – March 31, 2022

James A. Nichols Jr., a former Niagara County American Legion commander, died unexpectedly March 31 in Buffalo General Medical Center. He was 66.

Born in Potsdam, one of five children, he attended school in Gouveneur before moving to Niagara Falls, where his mother’s family lived. After a year at Bishop Duffy High School, he graduated from Niagara Falls High School in 1974.

He enlisted that year in the Navy and served in the nuclear submarine program. Aboard the USS Trepang and other subs, he traveled the world and often spoke of visiting ports in Europe, the Mediterranean and the Caribbean. He was discharged as a machinist mate second-class in 1979 and served in the Naval Reserve.

Mr. Nichols found a job as a millwright at DuPont Chemical and later worked at Olin Corp., where he was financial secretary for Local 4-598, United Steel Workers. He retired in 2012.

A former commander of John J. Welch Post 381, American Legion, in Niagara Falls, he was Niagara County county commander in 2002-03 and advocated for veterans issues in Albany. He also was a member of the United States Submarine Veterans, Buffalo Base, and was officer in another veterans' organization, the Forty and Eight.

A resident of Bowmansville for the past four years, he enjoyed deer hunting annually on the Southern Tier.

Survivors include his wife, the former Marie Centner; two sons, Steven and Daniel; a daughter, Lisa; three brothers, Kevin, Joseph and Daniel; a sister, Mary Ellen; two step-daughters, Ruth Rider-Work and Hannah Centner; a step-son, Joshua Centner; eight grandchildren, five step-grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday in the Clarence Fire District No. 1 hall, 10355 Main St., Clarence.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.