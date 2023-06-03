March 7, 1944 – June 2, 2023

When the Depew Village Board unanimously chose James A. Brennan as police chief in 1994, then-Depew Mayor Michael Rusinek praised him for his "24-year service without missing a day. That's a record not many people can claim."

During his eight years in the job, Chief Brennan oversaw the full remodeling of Depew police headquarters and, with Detective Steve Lehman, established a modern computer data system for the department.

He introduced a forensics laboratory and led the department to full state reaccreditation in 1995, making it just the 12th department in the state to earn the distinction. He also was instrumental in obtaining grants for new equipment and programs and instituted the village's popular National Night Out program.

His retirement party in 2002 was attended by more than 300 people, including representatives from local state and federal agencies with whom he worked. He received awards for many agencies.

He died Friday in his Depew home. He was 79.

Born in Buffalo, one of five children, his parents, George and Mary Anne Brennan, died within two weeks of each other when he was 14.

He went with his twin sister and three brothers to live with their mother's twin sister, Maureen Maus, in Buffalo. Summers were spent with other maternal aunts in Virginia and Rhode Island. As each turned 18, they started living independently.

After graduating as an honor student from Kensington High School in 1962, he enlisted in the Air Force the following year and attended instructor school at Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Va. He was an air-to-air missile instructor at various bases until his discharge in 1967 and attained the rank of airman first class.

He then attended Erie Community College and the University at Buffalo on the G.I. Bill and earned a bachelor's degree in social sciences.

He joined the Depew Police Department in 1970 after graduating at the top of his class from the Police Academy and held every rank. He was appointed a detective in 1974, became patrol lieutenant in 1977 and was promoted to captain in 1982.

In 1994, he succeeded John T. Maccarone, who retired after 27 years as chief. He headed a department of 31 officers and eight civilian employees.

In his retirement, he was an investigator for the U.S. Treasury Department and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) until 2013.

He was a member of the International Chiefs of Police Association and the New York State Chiefs of Police Association. A past president of the Erie County Chiefs of Police Association, he also was a member of the Depew Police Captains and Lieutenants Association and the Depew Police Benevolent Association.

As chairman for the annual United Way campaign in Village of Depew departments, he encouraged all the departments into full participation.

A member of St. John Lutheran Church in Depew, he enjoyed working on cars, motorcycling and traveling with his wife and family. He regularly visited Daytona Beach, Fla., in the spring and Europe in the fall.

He was married to the former Dawn B. Noves in 1968.

In addition to his wife, survivors include two sons, Dr. Brennan K. and Sean M.; a brother, Philip; his twin sister, Mary Jane Schrett; and two grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday June 8 in St. John Lutheran Church, 67 Litchfield Ave., Depew.