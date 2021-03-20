Jack Krajewski, 74, geologist and founding father of rugby in Western New York

May 8, 1946 – Feb. 9, 2021

Jack Krajewski, a geologist and one of the founding fathers of rugby in Western New York, died Feb. 9 in Golden, Colo., after a period of declining health. He was 74.

Born in Buffalo, the third of six children, he attended St. Joachim’s School, then went to St. Leo the Great School after his family moved to Amherst when he was 11. He was a 1964 graduate of St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute, where he played on the tennis and football teams.

In 1966, he and three University at Buffalo classmates, looking for an alternative sport to play, adopted rugby and convinced the UB administration to provide funds for it. They competed at the club level against out-of-town teams.

Mr. Krajewski served as the Buffalo Rugby Club’s first president and remained involved after his playing days were over. He was inducted onto its Wall of Fame in 2008.

A posting on the club’s Facebook page notes: “Along with coordinating the Summer BRC Devo’s program along with Ron Astridge, being a member of the Board of Directors and being on the Wall of Fame, Jack can be seen on the sideline at every Buffalo Rugby home game, brandishing a beer in hand and a smile on face.”