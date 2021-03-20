Jack Krajewski, 74, geologist and founding father of rugby in Western New York

May 8, 1946 – Feb. 9, 2021
Jack Krajewski, a geologist and one of the founding fathers of rugby in Western New York, died Feb. 9 in Golden, Colo., after a period of declining health. He was 74.
Born in Buffalo, the third of six children, he attended St. Joachim’s School, then went to St. Leo the Great School after his family moved to Amherst when he was 11. He was a 1964 graduate of St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute, where he played on the tennis and football teams.
In 1966, he and three University at Buffalo classmates, looking for an alternative sport to play, adopted rugby and convinced the UB administration to provide funds for it. They competed at the club level against out-of-town teams.
Mr. Krajewski served as the Buffalo Rugby Club’s first president and remained involved after his playing days were over. He was inducted onto its Wall of Fame in 2008.
A posting on the club’s Facebook page notes: “Along with coordinating the Summer BRC Devo’s program along with Ron Astridge, being a member of the Board of Directors and being on the Wall of Fame, Jack can be seen on the sideline at every Buffalo Rugby home game, brandishing a beer in hand and a smile on face.”
After he earned a bachelor’s degree in geology from UB in January 1969, he worked as a curator at the Schoellkopf Museum in Niagara Falls, then had a long career with for the State Department of Environmental Conservation, where he was an engineering geologist.
“He was a good rock hound,” his sister Barbara Lipome said. She noted that when the American Falls was dewatered in 1969, “he hung over the Falls in a basket to see how much erosion was taking place.”
Mr. Krajewski was a founding member of the Buffalo Association of Professional Geologists and served as its president.
He moved from Niagara Falls to Grand Island in the 1970s. He was a member of the vestry of St. Martin-in-the-Fields Church on Grand Island and sang in its choir. When his children were involved with swimming, he was a board member of the Grand Island Swim Club.
A lover of the outdoors, he and his family made annual stays in Allegany State Park for camping, hiking and campfires, where he entertained with his scary “Wambeezil” stories.
He moved to Colorado in 2010 to be closer to his grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife of 51 years, the former Susan Wilson, a registered nurse; two sons, Todd and Dr. Kevin; a daughter, Lisa Hardison; two sisters, Barbara Lipome and Patricia Klingenmaier; three brothers, Terrence, Michael and Mark; and two grandsons.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.