J. Patrick 'Pat' Donlon, 86, Chamber of Commerce executive who managed the 'Talking Proud' campaign

Sept. 16, 1936 – Dec. 7, 2022

Buffalo was deep in the doldrums in 1980. Factories were closing. Downtown was dying. And then there was the Blizzard of '77. It all left the city with a national reputation as a never-neverland.

To turn this gloomy stereotype around, the Buffalo Area Chamber of Commerce, predecessor to the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, cranked up a booster campaign to encourage residents to speak up about the area's good points.

There were hats and T-shirts. There were billboards and TV commercials. There was a jingle: "Buffalo’s got a spirit / Talking proud, talking proud."

Assigned to manage the marketing of Talking Proud was the Chamber's vice president of communications, J. Patrick Donlon.

Mr. Donlon lobbied for weeks to get the Buffalo Bills to play the song during home games. The breakthrough came on Nov. 23 when the Bills tied the Pittsburgh Steelers on a Joe Ferguson touchdown pass. The stadium sound system erupted with the tune. Fans sang along and danced in celebration. From then on, it was team's touchdown anthem. The turnaround in Buffalo's image had begun.

Mr. Donlon, who won a top award from the American Association of Chamber Executives for the campaign, died Dec. 7 in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst. He was 86.

One of three children, John Patrick Donlon was born in Buffalo, attended St. John the Baptist School in Kenmore and was a 1954 graduate of St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute, where he was an honor student, a member of the Student Council and voted "most likely to succeed."

He earned a bachelor’s degree in English literature from Canisius College, where he also pursued graduate studies, and served eight years of active and reserve duty with the Navy.

He worked for the former National Gypsum Co. as a trace clerk in its Buffalo headquarters and later was a sales representative in its Holyoke, Mass., office, before filling sales positions at the former Addressograph-Multigraph Corp. and serving as creative director at William J. Keller Printers, now Keller Brothers and Miller.

From 1972 to 1975, when he joined the Chamber as editor of Western New York Magazine, he was Canisius College’s director of public information.

Mr. Donlon also led the site-selection team and arranged logistics for several film and television projects produced in Buffalo, including “The Natural,” “Best Friends” and “Buffalo Bill.” Since 1995, he was a freelance writer and editor.

A past president of the Public Relations Association of Western New York and a past director of St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute Alumni Association, he was a member of the Canisius DiGamma Honor Society and a former member of the Buffalo Diocese’s Media Advisory Board.

He and the former Marcia Ann Jankowski, who were married in 1963, traveled extensively, visiting more than 70 countries.

In addition to his wife, a retired executive assistant in the banking industry, survivors include a brother, R. Timothy, and nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered by Monsignor James G. Kelly, Mr. Donlon’s grade school and high school classmate, at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Christ the King Catholic Church, 30 Lamarck Drive at Main Street, Snyder.