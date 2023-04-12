Feb. 21, 1947 – April 5, 2023

J. Michael Lennon, an attorney who served as executive assistant to Erie County District Attorney Edward C. Cosgrove in the 1970s and later joined Cosgrove in private practice, died April 5 after a short illness. He was 76.

Born in Buffalo, the older of two boys, he attended Holy Spirit School and St. John the Baptist School. At St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute, where he graduated in 1964, he was an honors athlete and an all-Catholic tight end on the football team.

He went on to be a standout lineman for two seasons on the football team at Colgate University, where he also was an honor student and a member of Delta Upsilon fraternity.

He was married in 1969 to Anna Marie Stevenson, whom he met while he was at home from college, and enrolled later that year in the University at Buffalo Law School.

Mr. Lennon began working as a clerk in Cosgrove’s law office while in law school and was named as assistant district attorney after Cosgrove was elected D.A. in 1973. Assigned to the Rackets Bureau, he helped plan sting operations on organized crime and played a prominent role in prosecuting corrupt public officials in the Town of Cheektowaga.

Cosgrove named him executive assistant in 1976. He became a spokesman for the D.A. and helped lead the prosecution of the .22 caliber killer.

When Cosgrove announced in 1981 that he would not seek a third term, Mr. Lennon was among those under consideration as a candidate for the office. Cosgrove appointed him first deputy district attorney during the final days of his term.

When Richard J. Arcara was elected D.A., Mr. Lennon joined law school colleague Sanford L. Clark in private practice with Levitt, Bookbinder & Clark, which later became Bookbinder, Clark & Lennon. He specialized in criminal and civil trial work.

In 1982, he joined with three other attorneys to challenge the constitutionality of the City of Tonawanda’s use of roadblocks to catch drunken drivers.

In the 1990s, he and Clark joined Cosgrove’s law firm. He assisted Cosgrove in 1997 and 1998 in defending a Springville man who had been charged with manslaughter in New York State's first assisted-suicide trial against a non-physician. He retired earlier this year.

A longtime resident of the Town of Tonawanda, Mr. Lennon was active in St. Andrew's Catholic Church, where he was a trustee, president of the school board and a member of the Holy Name Society.

He was recognized in 2000 by the St. Thomas More Guild, an organization of Catholic lawyers in the Diocese of Buffalo, for his service to the community, his profession and St. Andrew's Church. St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute honored him with its Signum Fidei award in 2001.

Surviving are two sons, J. Michael and J. Patrick, both of whom are attorneys; a daughter, Jennifer Sullivan, a teacher; a brother, Timothy; a companion, Kathleen Kanaley Prem; and seven grandchildren. His wife, a registered nurse and rehabilitation counselor, died in 2011.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in St. Andrew's Church, 1525 Sheridan Drive, Town of Tonawanda.