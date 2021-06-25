J. Edward Cuddy, 89, longtime Daemen College professor and writer

Dec. 16, 1932 – June 22, 2021
In his more than five decades of teaching history at Daemen College, J. Edward Cuddy's intelligence, curiosity, gregariousness and sense of humor made him popular among students.
His love of learning and of his adopted hometown of Buffalo drew students to the bus tours of the city he organized and narrated. And his standing offer to personally make an authentic Irish coffee for anyone who visited his college office on St. Patrick's Day didn't hurt, either.
Joseph Edward Cuddy, known as "Ned," died in palliative care at Elderwood in Lancaster. A longtime Kenmore resident, he was 89.
"He was born Irish Catholic, and had a strong commitment to his faith," said Dr. Cuddy's oldest daughter, Mimi Cuddy-Mierzwa. "He encouraged a very rich, devoted, dedicated family life. There were six of us in 10 years, we were brought up to be extremely close. He had an incredibly strong moral compass. He was enthusiastic, passionate, always had a smile on his face, and was one of the funniest people."
In a social media post about her father, Cuddy-Mierzwa wrote, "Dad, go ahead and make the angels laugh so hard their stomachs hurt, just like you did us!"
"It was an incredible legacy that he and my mother built together," said Cuddy-Mierzwa.
Dr. Cuddy was born in Auburn, the first of four children of Joseph P. and Kathryn M. Meagher Cuddy.
He graduated from Holy Family High School in 1950, attended Manhattan College and earned a bachelor's degree in history from St. Bernard's Seminary in Rochester and a master's degree in history from Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., in 1959. The same year, he was hired to teach in the Department of History and Government by Rosary Hill College, which later changed its name to Daemen College. In 1968, Dr. Cuddy earned a doctorate from the University at Buffalo, where he also taught summer courses.
On Sept. 2, 1961, he married Jean M. Arns of Buffalo in Blessed Trinity Church, Buffalo.
An outspoken opponent of the Vietnam War, Dr. Cuddy was an early member of the Western New York Peace Center. He served as chairman of the Amnesty Committee of the Buffalo Peace Council in 1972, and after the war ended, he spoke to many audiences, lobbying for amnesty for men who had evaded the draft.
In 1970, Dr. Cuddy ran on the Democrat and Liberal ballot lines for the 40th Congressional District seat against incumbent Henry P. Smith III, a Republican and Conservative. Dr. Cuddy called for efforts to maintain unemployment as the nation transitioned out of a wartime economy, pollution control, protection for pension plans, better job training and housing and an end to "giveaway programs for the rich."
In endorsing Smith, who won, the Lockport Union-Sun and Journal called Dr. Cuddy "a likable and brilliant young college professor" but noted that he "never has held political office."
Penny Messinger, chair of the History and Political Science Department at Daemen, said Dr. Cuddy taught for several years after becoming professor emeritus, and enjoyed assigning students to use primary documents to research Buffalo history. He organized bus tours of historic Buffalo sites for his classes and other interested students.
"That kind of experiential learning is really powerful for people; it makes history come to life," said Dr. Messinger.
Dr. Cuddy was gregarious, energetic, enthusiastic and welcoming to new people, said Dr. Messinger. As one of a group of faculty friends who would have lunch together and "ponder philosophical questions," he enjoyed having newcomers join and contribute, she said.
In the 1990s, he was president of the Faculty Senate. He was the author of "Irish America and National Isolationism, 1914-1920."
When Daemen started its annual Founders Celebration in 2017 to mark its 70th anniversary, Daemen President Gary Olson asked Dr. Cuddy to join in the first ceremonial ringing of the new Founder’s Bell on campus.
Dr. Cuddy was a frequent contributor to the opinion pages of The Buffalo News, on such topics as income inequality, problems of urban living, the Vietnam War, the Middle East, Cuba and issues facing the Catholic church.
"He was a history buff, and knew almost everything about everything," said Cuddy-Mierzwa. "I took my parents to Ireland 20 years ago and we didn't even need a tour guide, because he knew everything about what we did."
Dr. Cuddy's office became popular with students when word got around that "he would personally make an Irish coffee for anyone who came to his office on St. Patrick's Day," said Cuddy-Mierzwa.
A fan of the Notre Dame football team, Dr. Cuddy enjoyed a family-organized weekend trip to a football game about 10 years ago with his wife and daughters, said Cuddy-Mierzwa. "That was probably one of the highlights of his life," she said. "He loved it because he got to see Notre Dame, but he also spent the time with his family."
Dr. Cuddy was also an avid golfer who played several times a week until recently.
Besides his wife of 60 years, Jean M. Arns Cuddy, Dr. Cuddy is survived by six daughters, Mimi Cuddy-Mierzwa, Karen M. Cuddy-Miller, Maureen Kieffer, Jennifer Lantzas, Michele Fisher and Margaret "Molly" Reader; a brother, William Cuddy; two sisters, Marianne Watters-Rodriquez and Kathryn Healy; and 18 grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Joseph University Church, 3269 Main St.