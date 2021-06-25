J. Edward Cuddy, 89, longtime Daemen College professor and writer

Dec. 16, 1932 – June 22, 2021

In his more than five decades of teaching history at Daemen College, J. Edward Cuddy's intelligence, curiosity, gregariousness and sense of humor made him popular among students.

His love of learning and of his adopted hometown of Buffalo drew students to the bus tours of the city he organized and narrated. And his standing offer to personally make an authentic Irish coffee for anyone who visited his college office on St. Patrick's Day didn't hurt, either.

Joseph Edward Cuddy, known as "Ned," died in palliative care at Elderwood in Lancaster. A longtime Kenmore resident, he was 89.

"He was born Irish Catholic, and had a strong commitment to his faith," said Dr. Cuddy's oldest daughter, Mimi Cuddy-Mierzwa. "He encouraged a very rich, devoted, dedicated family life. There were six of us in 10 years, we were brought up to be extremely close. He had an incredibly strong moral compass. He was enthusiastic, passionate, always had a smile on his face, and was one of the funniest people."

In a social media post about her father, Cuddy-Mierzwa wrote, "Dad, go ahead and make the angels laugh so hard their stomachs hurt, just like you did us!"