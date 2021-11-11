Isabel Marcus, 83, UB law professor and activist for women's rights

June 15, 1938 – Oct. 31, 2021

Isabel Marcus, a pioneering law professor whose advocacy for women’s rights spanned the globe, died Oct. 31 in Los Angeles after living with advanced Alzheimer’s disease. She was 83.

Dr. Marcus recently returned to California after five decades in academia, mostly at the University at Buffalo, where she founded or led programs dedicated to gender equality and was twice a Fulbright scholar.

Born to a conservative Jewish family in the Bronx, she found a love for books at an early age. She particularly treasured Richard Halliburton’s "Book of Marvels," a copy of which she checked out of the local public library. It released her from her apartment to places she would one day go, including Latin America, Europe, Egypt, India, China and the Holy Land.

A moment of personal clarity came as an 11-year-old with standout Hebrew school marks. Summoned to the rabbi’s office, she was asked what she wanted to be when she grew up. She told him she wanted to be like him, a rabbi. This was impossible, he said – though she could be a rabbi’s wife. In this rejection her future feminism took root.