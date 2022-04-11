Ihor Moroz, 77, leader in the Ukrainian community

Jan. 3, 1945 – April 6, 2022

Ihor Moroz devoted himself to preserving the culture of his parents.

Both of them fought with the Ukrainian Insurgent Army during World War II, and they were lucky to have survived.

His mother, Kateryna, had been beaten and tortured by Russians early in the war and escaped from a prison just as the Germans invaded. She rescued his father, Bohdan, from execution by the Nazis by distracting prison guards and helping him slip away.

They had made their way to Austria when he was born during the final months of the war. They came to New York City in 1949 and then to Buffalo in 1952. His father became a steelworker and his mother, a seamstress at M. Wile and Co., was a leader in Buffalo’s tightly-knit Ukrainian community.

Mr. Moroz, who took a leading role in Ukrainian organizations nationally and internationally, died April 6 in Kenmore Mercy Hospital after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was 77.

As a boy, he was a member of the Ukrainian Youth Association, Ukrainian Home Dnipro and St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church. He spent summers at the Ukrainian Camp Cholodnyj Yar in Fillmore.

He grew up speaking Ukrainian with his parents and spoke the language in his own home with his children. Weekend activities often focused on the Ukrainian Cultural Center.

“That was very important in our family,” his daughter Ulana Moroz Senenko said. “It was our duty and responsibility to keep the culture alive.”

He was a 1963 graduate of East High School, where he played on the tennis team and was a Student Council member. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from the University at Buffalo.

Mr. Moroz held a variety of jobs before going to work at the General Motors plant in the Town of Tonawanda, where he was a relief man on the production lines.

During a layoff at the plant, he became an agent with Brassel-Higgins Real Estate. He also was a salesman for Providence Insurance Group. He retired about 20 years ago.

Mr. Moroz served on leadership committees for the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, the Organization for the Defense of Four Freedoms for Ukraine and the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists.

A Lancaster resident before moving to Wheatfield in 2001, he played piano and continued to play tennis.

He and Christine Bula, an administrator at Kenmore Mercy Hospital whom he had known growing up in the Ukrainian community, were married in September 1971.

In addition to his wife, survivors include a son, Stefan; two daughters, Ulana Moroz Senenko and Adrianna Liddell; and four grandchildren.

Funeral liturgy will be offered at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, 308 Fillmore Ave.

