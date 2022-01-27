Hyman A. Scheff, 92, stockbroker for more than 60 years

Aug. 13, 1929 – Jan. 18, 2022
Hy Scheff “considers himself an old-fashioned stockbroker,” his company’s website says.
“Not too many people buy individual stocks or individual securities anymore,” said his son Alan, his partner in a financial services firm that soon will become the Scheff Liddell Wealth Group. “But his clients really cherished just that because he was a great stock picker.”
A plaque above his desk read: “Sell too soon, regret and grow rich.”
The oldest active broker in association with Raymond James Financial Services, he worked in his office in Clarence daily until earlier this month. He died unexpectedly Jan. 18. He was 92.
Born Hyman A. Scheff in Buffalo, his parents owned a dry cleaning business on the city’s East Side. His father died shortly after he graduated from Fosdick Masten High School and he worked his way through the University of Buffalo, earning a bachelor’s degree in business.
He and his younger brother Joseph were operating rental properties until an acquaintance told him about opportunities in the stock market in the mid 1950s. He moved to New York City, studied to become a stockbroker and returned to Buffalo to work with Shields and Co. and various other brokerages. He became known to radio listeners from giving stock reports on WKBW-AM.
In 1984, Mr. Scheff became a senior vice president and manager of the Buffalo office of A. G. Edwards & Sons. His son Alan joined the firm a year later. They left to establish an independent brokerage, Scheff Investment Group, in 2005 and were named to Raymond James Financial Services' 2006 Executive Council in recognition of outstanding client service and exemplary professional growth.
When two former A. G. Edwards brokers joined the firm as partners in 2010, it became Scheff Thompson Cress Investment Group.
Mr. Scheff was active in Temple Beth Tzedek and was known for his generosity as a philanthropist. He was a major sponsor of Young Israel of Greater Buffalo and provided support for the Hy and Marjorie Scheff Fitness Center in the Jewish Community Center Benderson Family Building in Getzville.
He and his wife, the former Marjorie Leff, would have celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary on Jan. 28.
In addition to his wife and son, survivors include a daughter, Susan Scheff; his brother, Joseph; and three grandchildren.
Services were private.