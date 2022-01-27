Hyman A. Scheff, 92, stockbroker for more than 60 years

Aug. 13, 1929 – Jan. 18, 2022

Hy Scheff “considers himself an old-fashioned stockbroker,” his company’s website says.

“Not too many people buy individual stocks or individual securities anymore,” said his son Alan, his partner in a financial services firm that soon will become the Scheff Liddell Wealth Group. “But his clients really cherished just that because he was a great stock picker.”

A plaque above his desk read: “Sell too soon, regret and grow rich.”

The oldest active broker in association with Raymond James Financial Services, he worked in his office in Clarence daily until earlier this month. He died unexpectedly Jan. 18. He was 92.

Born Hyman A. Scheff in Buffalo, his parents owned a dry cleaning business on the city’s East Side. His father died shortly after he graduated from Fosdick Masten High School and he worked his way through the University of Buffalo, earning a bachelor’s degree in business.