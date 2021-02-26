Hugh B. Scott, 71, trailblazing judge inspired, encouraged many

April 29, 1949 – Feb. 19, 2021
Hugh B. Scott, United States magistrate judge for the Western District of New York, spent his whole life as a trailblazer. But more important to him than his own considerable successes were the achievements of his children.
And their friends.
And neighborhood kids.
And his students in the University at Buffalo law school.
And people who appeared before him in court.
"He always wanted to set those expectations and raise the bar, because he had no doubt that his expectations would be exceeded," said his older son, Hugh B. Scott Jr. "People in general, when you know they care, they don't want to disappoint you."
"The same traits that made my father a great dad were why he was so respected as a judge," said his younger son, Everett Scott Sr. Those included valuing honesty, keeping your word, and, he said, "giving people the space to learn from their mistakes."
"I would run into his students around town and they would say he was very hard as a professor, but people would just line up for his class," said Hugh Scott Jr.
"They understood that there was lot that he expected, but he believed in them. People naturally would do that for him because they saw him demand it of himself."
Judge Scott died in his Amherst home after a lengthy battle with amyloidosis, a rare disease that damages the organs. He was 71.
In a statement, Frank P. Geraci Jr., chief judge of the Western District of New York, wrote that Judge Scott was "recognized for his intelligence, calm demeanor, and deliberate decision making."
"He was dedicated to using his God-given skills to help lead those who went astray on a more positive path," Judge Geraci wrote. People who knew Judge Scott said "they never heard a bad word about Hugh Scott and Hugh Scott never had a bad word to say about others."
Judge Scott was born in Buffalo, one of two sons of Edward Nelson Scott and Anne Louie Braithwaite Scott.
He grew up on Glenwood Avenue and graduated from Buffalo Public School 53, then attended Hutchinson Technical High School for two years. His family moved to Amherst and he graduated from Sweet Home High School in 1967.
Judge Scott was a 1971 graduate of Niagara University. He met Trudy Carlson in 1968, when she was a freshman and she was a sophomore. They married on June 9, 1973, in St. Vincent de Paul's Church, now the Montante Cultural Center.
Judge Scott earned his law degree in 1974 from UB. After graduation, he served as an assistant Erie County attorney and as assistant corporation counsel for the City of Buffalo. He then joined the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York, becoming the district's first Black assistant U.S. attorney.
In 1979, Judge Scott was appointed deputy assistant attorney general in the State Attorney General’s Office. In 1981, he was named the assistant attorney general in charge of the Buffalo Regional Office of the New York State Department of Law.
In 1984, when he was 34, he was elected to a 10-year term as a Buffalo City Court judge. After being reelected in 1994, he resigned in 1995 to become a federal magistrate judge.
Judge Scott created the U.S. District Court’s Re-entry Court, which assisted people who had served their sentences with job training and assistance to ease their transition back into society.
Attorney Rodney Personius, who met Judge Scott in the late 1970s, said that in his courtroom, Judge Scott communicated clearly with his facial expressions. "It was uncanny. He didn't have to say a word and you knew what he was thinking ... whether he had a twinkle in his eyes or whether he was communicating doubt, or whether he had a wry smile."
In 2007, Judge Scott was appointed by Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts to serve on the committee on codes of conduct of the Judicial Conference of the United States.
For more than 30 years, Judge Scott taught trial technique at UB law school.
A member of the Board of Directors of the Erie County Bar Foundation and the Erie County Bar Association, he served on the state Judicial Task Force on Domestic Violence.
He was a member of the Dean's Advisory Board of UB law school and the boards of trustees of Niagara University, Canisius College and the Catholic Health System.
He served on the boards of many organizations, including the Buffalo Urban League and the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.
On Feb. 25, Judge Scott was scheduled to receive the 2021 Edwin F. Jaeckle Award, the highest honor given by the UB School of Law and the Law Alumni Association. The award will be rescheduled.
Judge Scott received the Citation Award of the National Conference for Community and Justice and the Caritas Medal from Niagara University.
Judge Scott received distinguished service awards from Buffalo Law School Law Review, the Distinguished Alumnus Award from the UB Law Alumni Association, the Afro-American Historical Association's William Wells Brown Award.
He was named Man of the Year by the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women's Clubs.
He was a life member of the NAACP and Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity.
To his sons, Judge Scott was an attentive and involved father. "He never missed a soccer game or a student-teacher conference," said Hugh Scott Jr. "He was very supportive."
When his boys were young, they often spent winter weekends skiing with the Hot Ice Ski Club and summer Sundays taking 40-mile bike rides from Ellicott Creek to the Buffalo waterfront.
For the past two years, Judge Scott enjoyed the new title of grandfather, or "Baba" to Everett Scott Jr. "Nothing was more important to him these days than his grandson, he would just light up," said Hugh Scott Jr.
Besides his sons, Hugh Jr. and Everett, Judge Scott is survived by his wife of 47 years, Trudy Scott; his stepmother Madeline Scott; and his grandson.
His family will be present from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday in St. John the Baptist Church, 184 Goodell St. The funeral will be private.