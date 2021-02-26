Hugh B. Scott, 71, trailblazing judge inspired, encouraged many

April 29, 1949 – Feb. 19, 2021

Hugh B. Scott, United States magistrate judge for the Western District of New York, spent his whole life as a trailblazer. But more important to him than his own considerable successes were the achievements of his children.

And their friends.

And neighborhood kids.

And his students in the University at Buffalo law school.

And people who appeared before him in court.

"He always wanted to set those expectations and raise the bar, because he had no doubt that his expectations would be exceeded," said his older son, Hugh B. Scott Jr. "People in general, when you know they care, they don't want to disappoint you."

"The same traits that made my father a great dad were why he was so respected as a judge," said his younger son, Everett Scott Sr. Those included valuing honesty, keeping your word, and, he said, "giving people the space to learn from their mistakes."

"I would run into his students around town and they would say he was very hard as a professor, but people would just line up for his class," said Hugh Scott Jr.