Aug. 15, 1943 – April 18, 2023

Howard J. Smith, who in his 26 years as executive sports editor of The Buffalo News built his pages into an award-winning section of first-rate reporters and star columnists, died April 18 in hospice care in the Washington, D.C., area after a battle with metastatic melanoma. He was 79.

"Howard was a consummate newsman whose editorial skills went far beyond sports," former News Editor Margaret Sullivan wrote in an email following his death. "His good judgment, high energy and dedication made him such an asset to the newsroom as a whole, and I deeply appreciated his help and support when he was managing editor."

Sullivan had asked him to leave the sports desk in 2007 and assume the larger role. When he retired two years later, Sullivan noted in her column: "With his ever-present clipboard in hand and a boyish bounce in his step, (he) took on huge amounts of work, constantly pressing to improve the content of the paper and its Web site, and handling innumerable administrative details every day. His remarkable energy level never flagged."

Mr. Smith grew up in Pelham Manor in Westchester County, where his father, Howard J. Sr., who had played football for legendary coach Knute Rockne at the University of Notre Dame, coached high school football, baseball and other sports.

After he graduated from Pelham High School in 1961, he followed his father's path to Notre Dame, where he completed a bachelor's degree in English in 1965.

He began his journalistic career at the Yonkers Herald-Statesman, then in 1972 became a sportswriter for the Associated Press in New York City. AP promoted him to deputy sports editor in 1977.

For AP, he covered Muhammad Ali fights, Nadia Comaneci in the 1976 Montreal Olympics, several World Series and the 1979 "Magic vs. Bird" NCAA basketball championship game between Michigan State and Indiana State in Salt Lake City.

His son, Matthew, noted, "He had a wonderful ability to write and edit in the moment and produce a polished story on deadline."

A month after the NCAA final, he joined the Washington Star as deputy sports editor. When that paper closed two years later, he came to The News as executive sports editor. Upon his arrival, then-editor Murray Light wrote that Mr. Smith intended "to make the sports pages ... lively, entertaining and fun to read." Within weeks, Light was telling readers about the new features Mr. Smith was introducing.

"Howard was one of those classic old-school figures out of the movies that ruled journalism when I walked through the doors at One News Plaza," wrote columnist Mike Harrington, whom Mr. Smith hired as a clerk in 1984. "He reveled in stories from his days at the AP in New York in the '70s and he led The News through some of the glory days of covering Buffalo sports. Through the Super Bowls, the Stanley Cup runs and many other events chronicled by some of the legends of Buffalo media, Howard was the ace planner and traffic cop to keep the chaos under control and keep the reader informed."

For the Bills' 1993 Super Bowl appearance, Mr. Smith marshaled a corps of 17 reporters, editors and photographers. On occasion, he also revived his byline. During the Stanley Cup playoffs in 1997, he turned out a concise account from eyewitnesses of a post-game attack on sportswriter Jim Kelley by Sabres goalie Dominik Hasek, who was angry about a column Kelley wrote earlier that week.

Mr. Smith also pushed his reporters and columnists to reach outside their boundaries.

“Working for him was a challenge," retired sports columnist Vic Carucci recalled in an email. "When pitching story or column ideas, you’d better have your thoughts fully developed and well-researched or you were likely to hear, 'What else you got?' A thick skin, especially when he was editing your copy, was an absolute must. I’ll readily admit that took some work. We had our share of arguments. We also had more than our share of laughs."

When former columnist Jerry Sullivan set out to write a single piece about his first stab at playing golf, Mr. Smith encouraged him to turn it into a quest to break 100. It became one of Sullivan's signature series.

He also saw potential where others did not. Retired reporter Mike Beebe cited Mr. Smith in his biography for the Western New York Running Hall of Fame: "When I first approached a former sports editor of The News about writing a running column, he looked at me and laughed, 'But what would you write about the second week?' When he was replaced, Howard Smith saw the merit and ... it was I who got the last laugh."

Before moving to Gainesville, Va., 10 years ago to be close to his son's family, he volunteered in many areas.

He was a board member of the Buffalo Police Athletic League. He coached Little League for 12 years and was a Cub Scout leader. He was active in the parents association in the Orchard Park School District.

He served on the board of his tennis club, where he was sought after as a playing partner. He helped refugees practice English as a second language in conversational sessions. A supporter of the SPCA Serving Erie County, he trained and brought his dog Teddy to nursing homes for visits.

Survivors include his wife, the former Virginia "Ginny" Spezio; his son, Matthew; a daughter, Cindy Euller; a sister, Christine Clary; and four grandchildren.

Services were private.