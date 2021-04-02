Howard H. English, 81, UB systems analyst led Amherst Planning Board

On Aug. 26, 1965, he married Gail Patricia Hill in St. Margaret's Church in Buffalo.

From 1968 to 1980, Mr. English was a senior systems analyst at UB. For 10 years starting in 1978, he was also an instructor at UB's Millard Fillmore College, teaching classes in system design, introduction to computers and the programming language COBOL.

Starting in the early 1970s, Mr. English also worked with University Space Planning, helping to oversee the design and construction of the North Campus in Amherst and acting as liaison between UB and the town. Mr. English served on the Town of Amherst Planning Board from 1969 to 1989, for the last 11 years as chair.

On Dec. 1, 1989, when he announced his intention to resign from the Planning Board, Mr. English cited a workload "that has been excessive for some time."

When announcing his resignation, Mr. English said, "This has been one hell of a group, but it's time to retire," The Buffalo News reported, "at the conclusion of a monthly meeting that ran past midnight."

"He was very detail-oriented and was very good at listening to both sides and looking for the best options," his son said.

He was management information systems director at Howden Fan in Buffalo from 1980 to 2001, when he retired.