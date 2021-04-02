Howard H. English, 81, UB systems analyst led Amherst Planning Board

Jan. 18, 1940 – March 27, 2021
Howard H. English worked as a systems analyst at the University at Buffalo from 1968 to 1980, designing and implementing systems that included physical inventory, integrated coding, statistical modeling and even a final exam scheduling system for thousands of students.
But what his coworkers remember most about Mr. English is his patience.
His son, Daniel English, and daughter-in-law, Linda English, both work at UB, where, Daniel English said, people who knew his father have often said, "He was so patient with me."
"It was very nice to hear that he had the same compassion for his coworkers as he did his own family," his son said. "In his eyes, everyone deserved support and respect."
Mr. English, an Amherst resident, died in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, where he tested positive for Covid-19 after being admitted for another illness. He was 81.
He was born in Olean, the son of Howard F. English and Ann Nora Kenny English. He was a 1958 graduate of Lockport High School, where as a member of the Junior Engineering Technical Society, he designed and demonstrated a missile powered by sulfur and zinc at the Buffalo Science Fair. In 1964, Mr. English earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from UB.
On Aug. 26, 1965, he married Gail Patricia Hill in St. Margaret's Church in Buffalo.
From 1968 to 1980, Mr. English was a senior systems analyst at UB. For 10 years starting in 1978, he was also an instructor at UB's Millard Fillmore College, teaching classes in system design, introduction to computers and the programming language COBOL.
Starting in the early 1970s, Mr. English also worked with University Space Planning, helping to oversee the design and construction of the North Campus in Amherst and acting as liaison between UB and the town. Mr. English served on the Town of Amherst Planning Board from 1969 to 1989, for the last 11 years as chair.
On Dec. 1, 1989, when he announced his intention to resign from the Planning Board, Mr. English cited a workload "that has been excessive for some time."
When announcing his resignation, Mr. English said, "This has been one hell of a group, but it's time to retire," The Buffalo News reported, "at the conclusion of a monthly meeting that ran past midnight."
"He was very detail-oriented and was very good at listening to both sides and looking for the best options," his son said.
He was management information systems director at Howden Fan in Buffalo from 1980 to 2001, when he retired.
In the late 1980s, Mr. English also served on the board of the Urban Development Corporation Audubon New Community.
His wife said Mr. English was "dedicated, quiet and loyal," a devoted family man who enjoyed spending time with his family, creating memories with his two grandchildren and researching genealogy.
He was an active volunteer at St. Christopher's parish in Tonawanda.
Besides Gail English, his wife of 55 years, and his son, Daniel English, Mr. English is survived by a daughter, Kathleen English, and two grandchildren.
A Mass will be offered at 11:30 a.m. Monday in St. Christopher's Catholic Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda.