Howard A. Lehman, 88, a teacher on Grand Island for 34 years

May 10, 1934 – May 27, 2022

Howard A. Lehman, who taught fourth and fifth grade students in Grand Island for decades and never strayed from the game of baseball, died Friday in Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. He was 88.

Mr. Lehman, who had been residing in Youngstown, was born in Niagara Falls, the son of the late Howard E. Lehman and Angeline (Donatelli) Lehman. He played football, basketball and baseball while attending Niagara Falls High School, where he graduated in 1952. He served in the U.S. Army from 1956 until his honorable discharge in 1958 and played baseball while serving. He continued with the U.S. Army Reserves until 1962.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in education from SUNY Buffalo State in 1963. During his years there he was a member of the Psi Beta Phi fraternity and played for the college’s baseball team.

With his degree, Mr. Lehman began a 34-year career with the Grand Island school system, teaching the fourth and fifth grades at William Kaegebein Elementary School. He also involved himself with the district’s sports programs and coached junior varsity baseball.

In retirement, he bowled at the Rapids Bowling Center. In 2010, he was inducted into the Niagara Falls Old Timer’s Hall of Fame for his baseball achievements.

Mr. Lehman is survived by his wife of 61 years, Heidi E. (Marcinkowski) Lehman. He also is survived by two sons, Howard A. Jr. and Kirk A.; two daughters, Erika Conti and Dawn Marie ; six grandchildren; siblings Nancy Carrier and Don; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the M.J. Colucci and Son Niagara Funeral Chapel, 2730 Military Road, Niagara Falls. Entombment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Lewiston, with military honors.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.