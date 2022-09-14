Honi Ann Kurzeja, 74, patient advocate, longtime Lupus Foundation leader

Aug. 27, 1948 – Sept. 6, 2022

Honi Ann Kurzeja, of Williamsville, who drew from her experiences with chronic illness to become an advocate for other patients, died unexpectedly Sept. 6. She was 74.

"She used her pain to help other people," her daughter Jamie Saperston said.

Diagnosed with lupus in 1973, her symptoms started with severe arthritis and low-grade fever and led to her giving up her job as a teacher of the learning disabled.

"You may feel a lot of fatigue or pain and it doesn't show," she told Buffalo News reporter Louise Continelli in 1993. "When people can't see a problem they comment, 'You look fine.' You're feeling miserable and have to push extra hard on certain days. For family and friends, that may be difficult to understand."

"She had no luck finding any support for lupus patients, so she started the first lupus foundation in our basement," her daughter said. "She had support group meetings in our living room."

In 1976, she helped start Lupus Alliance of Upstate New York and became president of the Western New York chapter of the Lupus Foundation of America, retiring in 2016. She led groups to Washington, D.C., to champion for patient rights.

Mrs. Kurzeja successfully campaigned for changes on behalf of patients at what was then Roswell Park Cancer Institute when she was undergoing treatment there for breast cancer.

She found that getting up on the examination tables was a challenge, and after she voiced concerns for herself and other patients, step stools were placed at every MRI, CT and PT machine. When she spoke up about how cold and uncomfortable the tables were, warm blankets began to be offered. As a result of her efforts, she was invited to join the cancer center's Advocacy Committee.

Born Honi Wittenberg in the Bronx, she grew up in East Meadow, L.I., and attended Buffalo State College, earning a master's degree in special education. At Buffalo State, she met her husband John, a teacher at Lafayette High School. She taught at South Park High School before taking medical leave.

Known for her warmth, generosity and joy in life, she made many friends.

"You never had to ask Honi for help," her friend Gara Gorvine wrote in a tribute, "as she would have already offered it."

She was a Mahjong enthusiast and in recent years traveled to play in tournaments.

She also became involved with placing rescue dogs after adopting her own rescue dog, Gracie.

In addition to her husband and her daughter, survivors include a sister, Beverly Reinhart; and two grandchildren.

A private service was held by her family.