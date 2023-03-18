Sept. 25, 1925 – March 12, 2023

For Herman Trotter, writing about classical music for The Buffalo News was never a chore. It was a dream come true.

Nevertheless, it was a long time coming.

He had been working in industry as an analyst and manager for nearly 20 years before he caught the attention of The News' venerated music critic John Dwyer.

"Herman was the author of superb program notes for Buffalo Philharmonic concerts," retired Buffalo News critic Jeff Simon recalled in an email. "He was, in fact, one of the best the BPO ever had. Here, assuredly, was a knowledgeable and authoritative voice to write about those events John just couldn't get to.

"And so began their friendship and Herman's singularly devoted relationship to The News and the full breadth of the classical music life of Buffalo. He was a tireless and devoted stringer, as happy reviewing concerts in (the University at Buffalo's) Beethoven string quartet cycle as he was donning mask and goggles and submerging himself in a pool to hear the latest wild underwater composition by the avant garde composers of Buffalo's fabled Creative Associates."

With Dwyer's endorsement, Mr. Trotter started contributing reviews and articles to The News in 1967 as a freelance critic and feature writer. He became a full-time staff critic 10 years later. From then until he retired at the end of 2001, he reported on all aspects of classical music in Western New York and Southern Ontario.

"In his day, the Buffalo classical music world was wonderfully dynamic and vital," retired Buffalo News features editor Terry Doran wrote in an email. "His accounts of performances and personalities in that world surely played a significant part. His knowledge of classical music was encyclopedic and his listening experience vast. He brought both to bear as chief music critic with a gentle and generous touch."

Mr. Trotter died March 12 after a brief illness. He was 97.

Herman E. Trotter Jr. was born in Providence, R.I., graduated from Providence Country Day School and was accepted in 1943 into the Navy's V-12 college training program at Brown University in Providence. He was transferred to Naval ROTC at Yale University and graduated with bachelor of arts degree in 1945.

He then served as an ensign in the Naval Reserve in the Philippines, where he was officer in charge of an LCT (landing craft-tank), bringing cargo from ship to shore and repatriating Japanese prisoners in the Manila and Subic Bay areas.

Returning from service, he took a year of post-graduate study at Yale, then joined Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. in Springfield, Mass., as a public utilities security analyst.

He came back to Providence in 1951 when he took a position with B-I-F Industries, a manufacturer of metering and flow-control equipment. He was transferred to Buffalo in 1953 as manager of the B-I-F sales office.

From 1956 to 1968, Mr. Trotter was assistant secretary of Buffalo Batt & Felt Corp. of Depew, a maker of fibrous filling materials for furniture, working with sales in the New England, Ohio-Michigan and North Carolina areas, and managing operations of the company's private truck fleet. He then joined Harold Warner Advertising in Buffalo, where he was an account executive and copywriter from 1968 to 1977 while pursuing his freelance work with The News.

He became the senior classical music writer for The News following Dwyer's death in 1983. He accompanied the BPO under Semyon Bychkov on its first European tour in 1988, filing daily reviews and reports on the musicians' experiences.

"We loved to talk about music," current BPO music director JoAnn Falletta said in an interview. "He was just passionate about it. He so much loved what he was doing. He even asked to come to rehearsals."

He also selectively reviewed and wrote feature articles on theater, including more than 30 years of coverage of the Shaw Festival. He interviewed many of the leading figures in music, among them Itzhak Perlman, Yo-Yo Ma, James Galway, Van Cliburn, Emmanuel Ax and Philip Glass.

In retirement, as music critic emeritus, Mr. Trotter continued to contribute occasional reviews and articles. He notably broke the news in 2006 of the discovery in Buffalo of the complete known musical works of Vienna-born composer Marcel Tyberg, who died in the Holocaust.

For more than 60 years, Tyberg’s musical manuscripts had been entrusted to the family of one of his piano students, Dr. Enrico Mihich, a researcher at what is now Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, who had been waiting for the right time to make Tyberg's music public. With Falletta's encouragement, his works were performed for the first time in North America by the BPO.

Mr. Trotter, who was listed in "Who's Who in America," also contributed articles to the prestigious New Grove Dictionary of Music and Musicians, the American Record Guild, BBC Music Magazine and the Chamber Music Directory.

He had been a member of the Music Critics Association of North America since 1975, serving as vice president from 1988 to 1993 and secretary from 1999 to 2001.

For about 20 years, he was a regular summer contributor to the Chautauquan Daily, the Chautauqua Institution newspaper. From 1977 to 2000, he also presented a series of illustrated lectures, "Stretching Your Musical Horizons," in Trinity Center at Buffalo's Trinity Episcopal Church.

Mr. Trotter was president of the Buffalo Symphonette Society from 1963 to 1971, and sang in various choruses for 50 years. He also was a dedicated amateur cellist.

A lifelong collector of classical music recordings and baseball memorabilia, he was an ardent skier and ran in 22 marathons, including the Boston Marathon in 1983 and 1985.

Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Rosa Whetzle Trotter; three daughters, Kim King, Holly Royce and Joy C. Trotter; a step-daughter, Katherine Hohenberg; two step-sons, Patrick Whetzle and Matthew Whetzle; four grandchildren and five step-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a time to be announced.