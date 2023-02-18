Beginning in the 1980s, Herman Stone told his story of growing up in Nazi Germany and the Holocaust to thousands of students in schools in Western New York and northeastern Pennsylvania.

"We're some of the last ones who can tell them about what actually happened," he observed in a video account of his experiences for the Holocaust Resource Center of Buffalo, where he was one of the leading lecturers in its Speakers Bureau.

"We try to point out to them that it's up to them, the next generation, to see that this never happens again to any other group," he said.

A resident of Canterbury Woods in Amherst, he died Feb. 9 in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst, after a brief period of declining health. He was 98.

Born Herman Steinberg in Munich, Germany, his family’s roots in Germany dated back 300 years. Nevertheless, they were oppressed under the Nuremberg Laws in the 1930s and he was allowed to remain in high school only because his father had served in World War I. The lone Jewish student, he was not allowed to take part in any extracurricular activities.

In his Holocaust Center video testimony, he said that when the Nazis began rounding up all Jewish men 17 and older in 1938, his 17-year-old brother Henry was overlooked because he was hospitalized with appendicitis and his father, who had worked in a garment factory, was hidden by a non-Jewish friend.

On Kristallnacht, the wave of anti-Jewish attacks on Nov. 9, 1938, he and his mother abandoned their home and were sequestered with his grandmother. Too young to be detained if he was stopped by authorities, he was sent out on errands.

"There was no way it was going to get better," he said in his video. "The only possibility was to get out."

He said his father's business connections included a man in New York City who arranged through a rabbi to get visas for the family. After a series of bureaucratic foul-ups, lost papers and delays, they finally arrived in the U.S. on March 21, 1939, and came to Buffalo.

He graduated in 1942 from Fosdick Masten High School and attended Bethany College in West Virginia on scholarship, graduating magna cum laude with a degree in chemistry in 1944. Like his brother, he enlisted in the Army and became an American citizen.

“My brother and I changed our name to Stone because we had no desire to be associated with Germany any longer,” he told the Wilkes-Barre (Pa.) Times-Leader in 1993.

He served as laboratory technician in the Army Medical Corps and became head of a medical lab at Fort Dix, N.J.

After his discharge, he completed a doctorate in physical organic chemistry at Ohio State University in 1950. That year he also married Margaret "Peggy" Sluizer, whom he met at Ohio State.

In the mid-1950s, while working for National Aniline and Chemical Co., later part of Allied Chemical Corp., Dr. Stone began working to develop polyurethane foam. He went on with the company to become director of chemical research in Morristown, N.J. In 1968, he patented the process for making soft foams for home furnishings and use in automobiles.

In 1974, he began working for Tenneco Chemicals Foam, later General Foam, in Hazelton, Pa., where he served as manager of research and development.

He retired in 1995 but continued to work for many years as an independent consultant, especially as a technical expert in major legal cases involving fires.

Inducted into the Flexible Polyurethane Foam Hall of Fame in 2007, his biography there notes that he "left his mark on almost every aspect of the FPF industry, from lab research, process development, applications research and technological forecasting through regulatory compliance, patents and trademarks, and waste minimization and disposal. He pioneered much of the FPF industry’s flammability research and has been a leader and an officer in the PFA (Polyurethane Foam Association) and in other industry and national associations."

His biography also notes that he held 24 patents and authored more than 70 publications and presentations. He received a lifetime achievement award from the PFA in 1995.

He began giving presentations about the Holocaust after learning of the experiences of his maternal grandmother, Sophie Rosenfelder, who did not escape Germany. Imprisoned by the Nazis in 1942, she was fortunate to be held at Theresienstadt concentration camp in what was then Czechoslovakia, which was used to demonstrate to outsiders that Jews in the camps were not being mistreated.

After the war, she joined Dr. Stone and his family in the U.S. Following her death, he discovered that she had kept a diary while imprisoned and he translated it for his children. That led him to start lecturing in schools in Pennsylvania. He continued speaking after he retired and moved back to the Buffalo area in 1997.

He returned to Bethany College in 1998 to accept an honorary doctor of science degree and spoke there regularly at Holocaust remembrance programs.

The Holocaust Resource Center honored him in 2013 as a Keeper of the Flame of Holocaust Remembrance.

A member of Temple Beth Zion, he was a member of its board of trustees, its Ritual Committee and its Brotherhood board of trustees, which honored him as its Maurice S. Tabor Man of the Year in 2006.

He also served two terms on the board of the Buffalo Bureau of Jewish Education and led Thursday afternoon prayer at the Broder Center.

In Hazelton, Pa., he twice served as president of the congregation at Temple Beth Israel and was president of the Hazelton Jewish Community Council.

He enjoyed travel, taking classes, playing bridge and reading, especially history and science fiction. In earlier years, he swam, played tennis, skied and ice skated. He was a longtime Buffalo Bills and Ohio State fan.

Survivors include four daughters, Elaine Higgins, Barbara Reden, Dr. Pamela Stone and Susan Stone; two sons, Robert and Richard; 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. His wife died in 2019.

Services were held Sunday in Temple Beth Zion, 805 Delaware Ave.