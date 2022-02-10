Herbert R. Falk, 100, decorated World War II vet, civil engineer

May 30, 1921 – Jan. 19, 2022

One of the things Herbert R. Falk was trained to do as a combat engineer in World War II was remove land mines.

The engineers worked as a team of eight, but when they were accompanying tanks on a narrow road along the edge of a forest in Germany in February 1945, they ran into a situation that they couldn’t tackle together.

The mines were at the base of a hill, sticking out of the ground. Up top were enemy soldiers. Sending a whole squad to remove the mines would be suicidal. So a call went out for a single volunteer.

“I must have been crazy, but I volunteered,” Mr. Falk told Buffalo News reporter Lou Michel in 2010. “I still don’t know why I did it.”

He ran out of the woods, grabbed each mine by the handle and set it on the side of the road. Then his luck ran out. It was a mortar.

“I heard a whoosh and then an explosion next to me, and I didn’t know what the heck happened,” he said. “I fell over and looked down at my field jacket and saw blood.”