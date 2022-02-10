Herbert R. Falk, 100, decorated World War II vet, civil engineer

May 30, 1921 – Jan. 19, 2022
One of the things Herbert R. Falk was trained to do as a combat engineer in World War II was remove land mines.
The engineers worked as a team of eight, but when they were accompanying tanks on a narrow road along the edge of a forest in Germany in February 1945, they ran into a situation that they couldn’t tackle together.
The mines were at the base of a hill, sticking out of the ground. Up top were enemy soldiers. Sending a whole squad to remove the mines would be suicidal. So a call went out for a single volunteer.
“I must have been crazy, but I volunteered,” Mr. Falk told Buffalo News reporter Lou Michel in 2010. “I still don’t know why I did it.”
He ran out of the woods, grabbed each mine by the handle and set it on the side of the road. Then his luck ran out. It was a mortar.
“I heard a whoosh and then an explosion next to me, and I didn’t know what the heck happened,” he said. “I fell over and looked down at my field jacket and saw blood.”
Four of his buddies dragged him to safety and got him to a first-aid station. From there he went to hospitals, first in Belgium, then France, where he received a skin graft, and finally England.
For his heroism, he was awarded the Purple Heart, the Silver Star and the Croix du Guerre.
Mr. Falk, who went on to a lengthy career building bridges as a civil engineer, died Jan. 19 in Hospice Buffalo after a brief illness. He was 100.
Born in Port Chester in Westchester County, he was the second of three children of Lithuanian immigrants and the only boy. After graduating from high school in 1937, he worked various jobs, including as a surveyor. That experience served him well when he was drafted in 1942. The Army sent him to its Specialized Training Program to become an engineering officer.
Stationed in Boston, he attended classes at Massachusetts Institute of Technology until 1944, when the unit was disbanded and the trainees were assigned to Army engineering units as privates.
He received instruction in bridge building, removal of land mines and other tasks at a base in South Carolina and at Camp Drum, now Fort Drum, in the Adirondacks. Attached to 303rd Combat Engineer Battalion with the 78th Infantry Division, he was sent to Europe in late 1944.
Recovering from his injuries in England, he was well enough to be in London on VE Day and watched as King George VI, Queen Elizabeth, Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret, and Prime Minister Winston Churchill greeted an enormous crowd outside Buckingham Palace celebrating the end of the war in Europe.
He then was reunited with his unit in Germany to train for an invasion of Japan, but the war ended before they were sent.
Following his discharge, he enrolled in the University of Utah under the GI Bill, earned a degree in civil engineering and went to California, where he helped build bridges.
One weekend in January 1951, after he returned to New York to work for the State Department of Transportation in the New York City area, he went to a resort with one of his sisters to help celebrate her birthday. There he met a teacher, Myra Paget, who had the same birthday. They were married later that year.
Mr. Falk was based in Albany until 1967, when he was transferred to Buffalo. He helped build bridges on the Southern Tier for several years, then became a bridge inspector. He retired in 1983.
In retirement, he traveled extensively and provided counseling to Jewish inmates at correctional facilities in Western New York. He was a regular contributor to Everybody’s Column in The Buffalo News and was a past commander of Buffalo Frontier Post 25, Jewish War Veterans, in Amherst.
A lifelong horse racing fan, he acquired a broodmare in the 1980s, kept her at a stable in Central New York and saw some of her offspring win at Finger Lakes Racetrack.
“He would do things in his 90s that weren’t typical,” his son Ethan said. “He decided late in life he would do stand-up comedy and he was very funny.”
At the age of 98, he performed at open mic nights at a comedy club in Atlanta. He repeated his performance last November in the Helium club in Buffalo.
Survivors include three sons, Ethan, Jonathan and Ned; and six grandchildren. His wife, who taught fourth grade at The Park School, died in 2020.
Services were private.