Herbert M. Siegel, 85, prominent and colorful divorce lawyer

June 23, 1936 – May 13, 2022

At the height of his career, from the 1970s through the 1990s, Herbert M. Siegel was Buffalo’s most prominent divorce lawyer, and one of the most colorful.

He established offices in a restored mansion in the city’s Allentown neighborhood, where he and his partners hosted a high-spirited, invitation-only champagne party during the annual Allentown Art Festival with a guest list that grew into the thousands.

His Soldiers Place home in the ritzy heart of the Delaware District was a regular fundraising stop for Hillary Rodham Clinton and other Democratic political candidates.

His “car wars” competition with another Buffalo attorney, in which they tried to outclass one another with expensive automobiles, was the talk of the legal community.

Mr. Siegel's own experiences gave him a heightened sense of empathy for his clients and their personal difficulties. He was married and divorced three times.

“All of the problems these people sitting in front of me are going through, which at one time I felt, it brings it all back again,” he told Buffalo News reporter Charles Anzalone for a feature story in Buffalo Magazine in 1994.

He died May 13 at the home of his son in North Buffalo following a long illness. He was 85.

Born in Buffalo, he was the son of Samuel Siegel, a Russian immigrant who founded Eastern Tire Co., the largest resale and wholesale tire and gasoline distributor in Western New York for many years.

After graduating from Bennett High School in 1954, Mr. Siegel attended the University of Buffalo briefly, then worked for his father as a tire salesman and manager. When he was 27, he went back to UB and completed 80 hours of undergraduate work in a year. He then went on to UB Law School and received his juris doctor degree in 1969.

He joined with attorneys J. Michael Kelleher and Dennis Kahn in 1973 in the firm that became Siegel, Kelleher and Kahn and moved into a restored 19th century mansion on Franklin Street. It grew into one the area’s leading matrimonial law firms.

“We were the first law firm to set up practice in the Allentown section,” Mr. Siegel told The News in 1995. “So we decided to have a party on the weekend of the Art Festival.

“It was, we hoped, our way to say thank you to our clients who had helped us to the degree that we now have our offices in both the houses next to Troop I, 420 Franklin and 426 Franklin. About 300 people came to the first affair in 1974. Now we have about 2,000 guests.”

Mr. Siegel, who was known for working from dawn until late into the night, was senior managing partner until he retired in 2008, and was chosen for inclusion in “The Best Lawyers in America” many times.

He was a former vice president of the New York Chapter of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers and co-chaired the Family Law Continuing Legal Education Program for the New York State Bar Association. He was a certified fellow of the International Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers.

The Allentown Art Festival party became a fundraiser for local charities, primarily Cradle Beach Camp, which Mr. Siegel also supported generously as chairman of the board of the Statler Foundation. A gift from the foundation helped Cradle Beach build a modern kitchen complex in 1996.

During his tenure, the foundation redirected its philanthropy to include more Western New York beneficiaries, and its financial portfolio grew dramatically through wise investments.

Mr. Siegel's charitable activities also included the March of Dimes and the Easter Seals statewide organization. He was a former vice president of Shakespeare in Delaware Park.

He was mentioned as a leading candidate for a seat on the State Supreme Court in 1998, but stepped aside before nominations were made. In the mid 2000s, he served on the management board of the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center and was appointed to a Peace Bridge design jury.

He was a former member of the Saturn Club and a current member of the Ballen Isles Country Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Mr. Siegel was active as a philanthropist in Western New York and Florida, in partnership with his son Aaron, through the Herb and Aaron Siegel Foundation, especially benefiting Chautauqua Institution and the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy, where he was a board member.

He also served on the board of the Olmsted Center for Sight (now VIA), which established the Herb Siegel Visionary Award in his honor.

He was a member of Temple Beth Zion, Temple Shaarey Zedek and Temple Judea in Palm Beach Gardens, where he was a resident in recent years while spending summers at Chautauqua. His Delaware District home was sold to the Canadian consulate in 2009.

Survivors include two daughters, Robin Star and Shana Siegel; three sons, Cary, Nathan and Aaron; a brother, David; and 11 grandchildren.

Services were held May 16 in Amherst Memorial Chapel, Getzville.

