Henry Mann, 95, operated Buffalo Sign Co.

Dec. 24, 1925 – Dec. 25, 2020

Henry Mann, who, as owner and operator of Buffalo Sign Co., provided many advertising posters seen locally, died Dec. 25, the day after his 95th birthday, in Canterbury Woods, Amherst, after a period of declining health.

Born in Buffalo, the youngest of three boys, he graduated from Buffalo Technical High School in 1943 and enlisted in the Army Air Corps.

He was first stationed at bases stateside, then was assigned to a base in New Guinea under the Air Transport Command. He received the Asiatic Pacific Ribbon with Bronze Star.

He enrolled at the University of Buffalo under the G.I. Bill and earned a bachelor’s degree in history.

After graduation, he purchased and ran the Buffalo Sign Co., building it from a small sign painting firm to a large silk screen printing business.

“He had some artistic talent,” his son Douglas said, “and he could do letters in a really nice way.”

He expanded his operation further in a new location at Main and West Ferry streets after purchasing Ad Art Color Process in the 1970s.