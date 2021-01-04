Henry Mann, 95, operated Buffalo Sign Co.

Dec. 24, 1925 – Dec. 25, 2020
Henry Mann, who, as owner and operator of Buffalo Sign Co., provided many advertising posters seen locally, died Dec. 25, the day after his 95th birthday, in Canterbury Woods, Amherst, after a period of declining health.
Born in Buffalo, the youngest of three boys, he graduated from Buffalo Technical High School in 1943 and enlisted in the Army Air Corps.
He was first stationed at bases stateside, then was assigned to a base in New Guinea under the Air Transport Command. He received the Asiatic Pacific Ribbon with Bronze Star.
He enrolled at the University of Buffalo under the G.I. Bill and earned a bachelor’s degree in history.
After graduation, he purchased and ran the Buffalo Sign Co., building it from a small sign painting firm to a large silk screen printing business.
“He had some artistic talent,” his son Douglas said, “and he could do letters in a really nice way.”
He expanded his operation further in a new location at Main and West Ferry streets after purchasing Ad Art Color Process in the 1970s.
His clients included many of the city’s leading advertising agencies. He provided counter-top displays and bus signs for most of the city’s department stores and banks. He also printed political posters for many candidates.
He retired in the 1990s and sold the business to an employee. In retirement, he was a volunteer consultant for the Small Business Administration.
An avid golfer, he was a member of Westwood Country Club and shot three holes-in-one.
He also enjoyed tennis, skiing, music and travel. He was a passionate Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Braves fan.
A former resident of Buffalo, Kenmore and Williamsville, he moved to Canterbury Woods six years ago. He was a member for 60 years of Congregation Shir Shalom, formerly Beth Am.
His wife of 40 years, the former Lillian Krupnick, died in 1988. He was remarried to the former Judith Lisch, who died in 2017.
Survivors include another son, David; a daughter, Marcy; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Services were private.