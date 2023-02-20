March 19, 1923 – Nov. 20, 2022

Henry H. Baxter had a lifelong fascination with Buffalo's waterfront that began at the age of 5, when his father and grandfather, who designed grain elevators, took him to construction sites there.

“There were little tugboats running around and making smoke, and all kinds of commercial barges," he told Buffalo News reporter Mark Sommer in 2014. "They carried almost everything, from steel scrap to finished products, but grain was always a big thing down there. ...

“There were remnants of red-light districts and all that sort of thing. There were more saloons, which, at my age, I couldn’t participate in."

When Canalside began to be considered for development in the 1990s, it was Mr. Baxter who insured that the legacy of the waterfront was preserved

As an adviser to the Inner Harbor project, he encouraged reluctant state officials to look for foundations of long-gone buildings, told doubtful archeologists where to find them and pushed to have historical markers installed so that visitors would be able to appreciate the history of the Commercial Slip.

Buffalo News columnist Donn Esmonde observed in 2014 that Mr. Baxter "rates plenty of credit for the history that marks the center, and provides the theme, for Canalside. And now, largely because of the longtime canal buff, thousands of people will not just walk by the 19th-century ruins that enhance the site’s historic pull. They will finally learn the story behind the stones."

"The state spent a lot of money to uncover the ruins," he told Esmonde. "It makes sense to explain what they are.”

Also a retired assistant superintendent of plant services and school planning for the Buffalo Public Schools, Mr. Baxter died Nov. 20 after a short illness. He was 99.

Born in Buffalo, he was the grandson of Alfred E. Baxter, a pioneering grain elevator builder who came here from Milwaukee and founded an engineering firm that bore his name in 1895.

He graduated from Park School of Buffalo in 1940 and earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering at Cornell University, where he played on the rugby and soccer teams.

He served in the Navy in World War II as a deck and engineering officer aboard the landing craft USS LCI (M) 809 in the Pacific, and took part in the Okinawa invasion.

After the war, Mr. Baxter became a licensed engineer and joined his father, Allan, and his older brother Edward in the family business.

When it closed in 1968, he became an associate engineer for the Buffalo schools and was named an assistant superintendent in 1982. He received the Buffalo and Erie County Historical Society's Augspurger Award in 1995 for leading the efforts to reconstruct the ornate Lafayette High School tower.

He became a member of the Historical Society's board of managers in 1960 and, with Eric Heyl, published a brochure through the society in 1965 showing maps of Buffalo Harbor from 1804 to 1964.

Mr. Baxter's booklet, "Buffalo's Grain Elevators," was published as part of the Historical Society’s Adventures in Western New York History series in 1980 and revised in 2018.

He was an officer in the Landmark Society of the Niagara Frontier and a charter member and longtime trustee of the Canal Society of New York State.

Working with historian John Conlin, he found a city atlas from the 1860s that identified buildings that stood in the Inner Harbor. In 2000, he helped locate the original path of the canal in the Town of Tonawanda.

A longtime parishioner at St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral, he was a former vestryman and treasurer.

Mr. Baxter was active in the Park School Alumni Association, the Propeller Club of Buffalo and the Western New York Chapter of the New York State Association of Consulting Engineers.

He traveled extensively, visiting more than 100 nations, every state in the U.S. and every province in Canada.

His wife of 56 years, the former Gloria Lawrence, died in 2014.

Survivors include a daughter, Ellen B. Kavash; two sons, Lawrence D. and Daniel H.; and three granddaughters.

A memorial service was held Jan. 27 in St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral.