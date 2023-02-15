Nov. 16, 1915 – Jan. 31, 2023

Helene F. McLoughlin, who was born during President Woodrow Wilson's first term, stopped using just the years to count her age after she reached the century mark in 2015.

"Once she made 100, she added months and days," her daughter Barbara Whitehead wrote.

Therefore, when Mrs. McLoughlin, the oldest resident of Seneca Manor in West Seneca, died Jan. 31, she was not merely 107, but 107 and 2½ months.

Born Helene E. Filipowicz in Buffalo, she was the second of six children of Polish immigrants who ran a food shop on the city's East Side a few blocks away from the Broadway Market. Polish was spoken at home and when she was girl the family lived for two years in Poland.

She was a graduate of East High School and in 1936 married John S. Marynowski, a bus driver on the Genesee route for what was then Niagara Frontier Transit. During World War II, she worked as a riveter on aircraft production line at Curtiss-Wright.

She then had a career for more than 40 years as a beautician, masseuse and cosmetologist. She owned and operated the Rivoli Beauty Salon, across the street from the Rivoli Theater on Broadway and in other locations.

After her husband died in 1956, she was remarried to John J. McLoughlin, a supervisor at Bell Aerospace who did the final inspections for NASA's Apollo project and the lunar lander. When he took a job with Piper Aircraft Corp., they moved to Lock Haven, Pa., then retired for a few years to Florida and traveled across America, visiting every state except Alaska.

They returned to live in Lockport in 1989. Following his death in 1997, she moved to Cheektowaga to be nearer to her children.

In retirement, she became a certified ceramics instructor and taught at the Salvation Army in Lockport and in night classes at Sweet Home Central School in Amherst.

She was a member of the Chopin Singing Society and performed with the group in many places, including Washington, D.C., and Poland.

Her favorite pastime was crocheting. She donated hundreds of crocheted hats to charity every year. She also enjoyed sewing, painting, cooking and playing the organ.

She spent summers in Crystal Beach, Ont., where she owned two cottages. When she was 100, she went kayaking. She lived independently until she was 104.

Her daughter said her secret to longevity was "one cup of coffee in the morning, a glass of red wine at night, no drugs, everything in moderation and she loved chocolate."

Survivors include two sons, John Marynowski and Michael McLoughlin; her daughter, Barbara Whitehead; 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

A Memorial Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 1 Arcade St., West Seneca.