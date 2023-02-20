April 18, 1963 – Feb. 15, 2023

Not long after Heather Williams and her husband, Jon, founded the OSC Charitable Foundation in 2014, she was seated at a luncheon next to Sister Mary Johnice Rzadkiewicz, who began the Response to Love Center to help the poor on Buffalo's East Side. As they talked, she told Sister Johnice that they were trying to find a focus for the foundation.

Sister Johnice replied, Jon Williams said, by telling about how she once was sitting next to Mother Teresa at a luncheon and declared that she wanted to join her mission serving the needy in Calcutta, India.

"Mother Theresa put her hand on Sister Johnice and said, 'Sister, I want you to find your own Calcutta,' " Jon Williams related. "That may have been the most impactful thing anybody said to Heather, to find a mission that would have an impact on the community."

Mrs. Williams turned the foundation's philanthropy to Buffalo's East Side too, where it teamed with Catholic Charities Education and Work Force Development group. The result is an administrative office and classroom building at 1001 E. Delavan Ave., where thousands of people have gotten assistance and job training.

The foundation subsequently supported Back to Basics Ministries in building a new center for its SNUG program to help at-risk youth.

Honored with one of the 2020 Women of Influence Awards from Buffalo Business First, she died unexpectedly Feb. 15 in Buffalo General Medical Center. She was 59.

Born Heather Ann Gould in Syracuse, she attended Our Lady of Lourdes School and was a 1981 graduate of Bishop Ludden High School, where she was a cheerleader.

She earned a bachelor's degree in communications in 1985 from St. John Fisher College in Rochester, where she and her husband became friends.

"She would type and edit my papers and I would fix her car," he said.

After she graduated, she was the editor of a trade magazine for librarians published by the Library Binding Institute.

She and her husband were married July 2, 1988, in Niagara Falls and lived for the next five years in Rochester, where their first three children were born.

Asked by Buffalo Business First in 2019 about her proudest achievement, she said, "Giving up my career to stay home and survive raising four children, while helping Jon build OSC."

Mr. Williams said she played a major role in the success of his company, Ontario Specialty Contracting, which grew into a national construction firm specializing in brownfield redevelopment and environmental remediation.

"She was very brilliant," he said. "She could very easily digest and interpret information."

Mrs. Williams began her community involvement when her youngest son left for college.

With the OSC Foundation, after meeting with representatives from hundreds of charities, she focused support to a variety of educational, religious, health-related, cultural and scientific research organizations.

She also was president of the board of the Children's Hospital Foundation and was active with the boards of St. John Fisher College, the Buffalo AKG Art Gallery and the Bison Children's Scholarship Fund.

A longtime Snyder resident, in recent years she lived in Buffalo's Waterfront Village neighborhood.

In addition to her husband, survivors include two daughters, Nora J. Platt and Tess M. Williams; two sons, Joseph Nick II and Ian D.; and two sisters, Sandy Thompson and Kay Gould.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Michael's Catholic Church, 651 Washington St.