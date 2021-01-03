Harry Franklin Olewine, 79, Air Force veteran retired from GM

Jan. 21, 1941 – Dec. 29, 2020

Harry Franklin Olewine, an Air Force veteran, private pilot and longtime GM Tonawanda Engine Plant employee, died Tuesday in the state Veterans' Home at Batavia, where he had lived for 11 months.

Mr. Olewine, known to most as Frank, was the son of Harry and Lorraine Olewine. After graduating from Riverside High School in 1961, he joined the U.S. Air Force and was trained as a jet engine mechanic.

While serving in the Air Force, Mr. Olewine traveled around the world, from Lackland Air Force Base in Texas to Germany and the Azores.

His love for airplanes and flying continued after his discharge from the Air Force, so he obtained a pilot's license.

Upon returning to Western New York after leaving the Air Force, Mr. Olewine began working at the General Motors Engine Plant in Tonawanda in the late 1960s. His family said that he "was a highly respected and motivated employee" whose jobs ranged from the assembly line to quality assurance. He worked there for 36 years before retiring in 2005.