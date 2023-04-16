Nov. 15, 1929 – March 27, 2023

After a distinguished career in academia and the federal government, Harold S. Johnson retired to his hometown Village of Hamburg to apply his expertise to civic matters as a volunteer.

He chaired the Village of Hamburg Economic Development Committee and served on the boards of directors of the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce and the Hamburg Village Business Advisory Council, as well as the Hamburg High School Finance Advisory Board.

He ran unsuccessfully for Hamburg Village Board in 2003 and later served on the village’s Board of Ethics. Campaigning for mayor in 2006, he said that as a trained facilitator he would be able to bring people together around common interests. He was defeated in a three-way contest.

He led a survey of Hamburg shoppers for the Chamber of Commerce in 2011 to determine how to increase downtown business activity. He also volunteered with the Route 62 Reconstruction Committee and Imagine Hamburg.

He died March 27 in Fox Run at Orchard Park. He was 93.

Born Harold Scholl Johnson, one of four children, he was a 1947 graduate of Hamburg High School and earned his bachelor's degree in 1951 from St. Lawrence University, where he was an editor of the student newspaper, Debate Club president, sang in the choir and was a delegate to U.N. Model Security Councils.

He received a master's degree from Syracuse University and a doctorate and political science and a master's degree in public policy from the University of Michigan. He also served for 10 years in the Army Reserve.

Dr. Johnson began teaching at Canisius College, then was a faculty member at Michigan State University, where he taught political science and ethnic studies. In 1967, he authored a landmark review of the effectiveness of plebiscites for national self-determination which continues to be cited today.

He left teaching to spend 10 years as an economist and strategic planner with the Bureau of Labor Statistics in Washington, D.C. He received the Commissioner's Distinguished Service Award when he retired in 1997.

He holds a Hamburg Chamber of Commerce Community Service Award, a Character Council Citizen’s Award and a Hamburg Board of Education Distinguished Alumni Award.

Along with his two sisters – Elizabeth “Betty,” a school lunch director in Hamburg, and Helen, his twin, a Hamburg elementary school teacher – he was part of a family induction onto the Hamburg High School Alumni Foundation’s Alumni Wall of Fame in 2015.

He endowed a scholarship at St. Lawrence University for students from Erie County, for which he received the university’s G. Atwood Manley Society Achievement Award in 2011.

There are no immediate survivors. His twin sister Helen died in 2015.

A memorial service will be held privately.