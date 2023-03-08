June 12, 1934 – Feb. 22, 2023

Buffalo attorney Harold M. Halpern devoted most of his long legal career to corporate, tax and real estate matters, but occasionally he took his expertise into other areas.

Along with representing Benderson Development Corp. and Hunt Real Estate, he went to court for the Tonawanda and Tuscarora Nations of Indians in cases where their sovereign rights were challenged.

Also a leader in Buffalo's Jewish community for many years, Mr. Halpern died Feb. 22 in Florida. He was 88.

Born in Buffalo, one of three children, he was the son of a pharmacist who owned a drug store at the corner of Best and Sherman streets. His uncle Philip Halpern was a State Supreme Court justice.

President of his class at School 39 on High Street and a graduate of Fosdick Masten Park High School, Mr. Halpern earned a bachelor's degree in history and government from the University of Buffalo, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity.

He attended Harvard Law School for a year, then returned to UB. An honor senior, he was an editor of the law review and was given a special assignment to study Buffalo City Court bail procedures.

When he graduated cum laude with a bachelor of laws degree in 1958, he was notable for winning three prizes – the David Ruslander Memorial Award and the Williams Press and Marine Trust Drafting Contest awards.

Mr. Halpern made one of his earliest court appearances in 1959, representing the Republican Party in a challenge to election redistricting in Buffalo.

In the early 1960s, he gave legal guidance to the UB Alumni Fraternity and Sorority Council when it wanted to retain Greek organizations on campus after the school merged with the State University of New York, which banned them.

"Fraternities make a contribution to the university," he argued, "and it should stay that way."

In 1963, he became a partner in a new Niagara Falls law firm, Boniello, McNulty, Gellman and Halpern. Later, he had offices in Niagara Falls and Buffalo.

Mr. Halpern also was vice president and general counsel for Calamar Enterprises, a real estate development company.

A former chairman of the New York State Bar Association's Committee on Professional Discipline, he was board member of the American Association of Lawyers and Jurists, a former president of the Niagara County Legal Aid Society and a former officer of the Lincoln Law Club.

He also was Erie County coordinator for the 1970 reelection campaign for State Attorney General Louis J. Lefkowitz.

With the Jewish Federation of Greater Buffalo, Mr. Halpern was counsel and a member of the executive committee and board of trustees. For many years, he served as a member of the United Jewish Fund Campaign cabinet.

He served as president of the Bureau of Jewish Education and was president of Kadimah School. He also was a board member of the Jewish Education Society of North America and the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society.

He was counsel for Temple Beth Zedek, where he was a board member and past president. He also was a past vice president of Temple Shaarey Zedek.

Among his honors was the 2010 Nathan Benderson Community Service Award from the Jewish Federation of Greater Buffalo.

A standout tennis player in his youth, he won the junior division in the Buffalo Junior and Boys Tennis Championships in 1949 and played on the Fosdick Masten tennis team.

A resident of Sarasota, Fla., since 2011, in recent years he wrote about law and politics in Israel for the Sarasota Herald Tribute and the Sarasota Bradenton Jewish News.

His marriage in 1957 to Sheila R. Frank ended in divorce. He was remarried to Susan Hanoka Jackson in 1974.

Mr. Halpern enjoyed travel, reading, writing, genealogy and was a devoted Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres fan.

In addition to his wife, survivors include a son, Bruce; two daughters, Ellice Andrea "Lisa" Halpern and Samantha Halpern Kantor; a brother, Ralph; a step-son, Michael Lee Jackson; two step-daughters, Jessica Jackson and Rachel Jackson; seven grandchildren, four step-grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Services were held March 2 in Temple Beth Zion, 805 Delaware Ave.