Harold L. Cohen, 96, dean emeritus of UB School of Architecture and Planning

Mr. Cohen, whose principal training was in design, was born in Brooklyn, where he was raised in a socially conscious Orthodox Jewish home, his daughter Lore Devra Levin said.

"He also graduated top of his class from Yeshiva," Levin said. "He went to both public and religious schools."

Mr. Cohen graduated from both schools in 1940, and attended night classes at Pratt Institute in Brooklyn before enlisting in the Navy in 1943. He spent a three-year tour of duty in the Atlantic, South Pacific and European theaters during World War II.

When he returned stateside in 1946, he attended the Chicago Institute of Design – now the Illinois Institute of Technology, Institute of Design – on the G.I. Bill, and simultaneously attended Northwestern University in Chicago, where he studied humanities. He graduated from the Chicago Institute of Design in 1949 with a bachelor of arts degree in product design and was invited back as an instructor.

Trained in the Bauhaus tradition of art and design at the Institute of Design, he also taught as a professor and served as an administrator at several other universities before he came to Buffalo. At Southern Illinois University in Carbondale from 1955 to 1963, he built and then chaired the design department.