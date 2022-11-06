Haidy Rietz, 92, factory worker, prize-winning poultry breeder

Jan. 6, 1930 – Oct. 24, 2022

Haidy Rietz loved to go to dances. On one of his nights off from his construction job in the Ruhr River valley in Germany in the early 1950s, he went to a dance sponsored by an organization from his home province with friends and met Christel Thiem, who had grown up there, too.

When she came to visit her sister in Buffalo, he followed, and both found sponsorship from Buffalo's Christ Lutheran Evangelical Church at Broadway and Fox Street. They were married in the church on Feb. 23, 1957. Forever grateful to the church, Mr. Rietz became a volunteer deacon to its German congregation.

He died Oct. 24 in his Cheektowaga home. He was 92.

The oldest of eight children, Mr. Rietz grew up on a farm near the Baltic Sea in Pomerania, which is now part of Poland. His family fled to escape the advancing Soviet army in 1944, but his father was captured and sent to a Siberian labor camp. Mr. Rietz did farm work and helped plant trees to support his mother and siblings.

His father returned in 1948, found work in Essen and went looking for his family, finally finding them in a refugee camp.

In Buffalo, Mr. Rietz became a tool and die forge operator for J. H. Williams Co. After operations closed in 1987, he became head of maintenance for the Joseph Davis Co.

A neighbor who kept pigeons led to his interest in raising and breeding birds. He began with tiny diamond doves, then turned to fancy chickens after visiting the poultry exhibits at the Erie County Fair.

“He really loved the Erie County Fair,” his son Wolfgang said. “My father made sure he had that week off. He would go every day.”

He built chicken coops in his garage, eventually acquiring Black Breasted Red Standard Old English chickens and becoming a member of the Buffalo and Western New York Poultry Association.

Mr. Rietz went on to breed White Cochin bantam chickens that won top prizes in poultry shows at the Erie County Fair and New York State Fair in Syracuse.

A photography enthusiast with a love of German music, he was an accomplished self-taught harmonica player and became a member of the Buffalo Zither Club after his son Wolfgang became one of its violinists.

He served as the club's treasurer and invited renowned German zither players Toni Noichl and Ruth Welcome to perform with the club at their yearly concerts at Bishop Turner High School.

In addition to his wife, survivors include three sons, Wolfgang, Ronald and Ralph; two daughters, Marina Rietz and Anita Quinlan; six grandchildren, a great-granddaughter and siblings in Germany.

Services will be private.