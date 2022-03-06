Hélène Kowsky, 92, special education aide

Nov. 19, 1929 – Feb. 15, 2022

Hélène Kowsky, of Buffalo, a special education aide, died Feb. 15 in Kenmore Mercy Hospital after a period of poor health. She was 92.

Born Hélène Rigaud in Geneva, Switzerland, she attended public schools there and earned a college degree in caring for children with special needs.

She came to New York in 1964 at the invitation of Rep. James Scheuer, a family friend, to serve as an au pair for his son.

She then became an executive secretary for a French bank, Société Général, at its Wall Street office, where she met her husband, architectural historian Francis R. “Frank” Kowsky, who was studying for his master’s degree.

After they were married in 1967, they lived in Baltimore, where she worked in the foreign exchange department of the Bank of Baltimore and he completed his PhD in art history at Johns Hopkins University. They moved to Buffalo in 1970 when he became a professor of art history at SUNY Buffalo State.

For many years, she volunteered as a classroom aide for children with special needs at the Cantalician Center. A long-time member of the Alliance Française de Buffalo, she served as its treasurer.