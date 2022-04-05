H. Joan Holl, 86, provided services and activities for Orchard Park youth for more than 40 years

Nov. 16, 1935 – March 22, 2022

H. Joan Holl, whose volunteer efforts provided services and activities for young people for more than 40 years, died March 22 in her home in Orchard Park after a period of declining health. She was 86.

Born in Rochester, her mother died in childbirth and she was adopted by C. Philip and Joan Mugler of Orchard Park. After Joan Mugler died, Mrs. Holl was sent to Laurel School, an all-girl private school in Shaker Heights, Ohio, where she learned piano, played tennis and took part in dramatic programs. She returned home to attend Orchard Park High School and after graduating in 1953, she attended Rochester Institute of Technology, where she majored in retailing.

She married Robert O. Holl on April 30, 1955, and became a partner and office manager in his new and used car dealerships, Hamburg Raceway Foreign Cars and Park Wholesale. In 1998, she joined Realty USA in Hamburg as a residential real estate agent and retired in 2003.

Known to many as “Mugsie,” Mrs. Holl started working with youth in the late 1960s, while her daughters were in school.

“Kids didn’t know what to do, they just hung out,” her daughter Catherine Kluckhohn said. “She just took a shine to them. She had a knack for it.”

Mrs. Holl was co-director of the former Freeport Drop-In Teen Center in Orchard Park in the early 1970s. She also was a board member of the Orchard Park Boys & Girls Club and a member of the Orchard Park Youth Court. In 2007, she received a lifetime achievement award from the Orchard Park Youth Bureau for her 40 years of contributions to youth services.

Her daughter noted that many of the teens she worked with have been paying tribute to her since her death.

“The common thread,” her daughter said, “is how much she gave to kids and made them feel welcome, regardless of what their situation was.”

A longtime member of Orchard Park Presbyterian Church, Mrs. Holl was an elder, chaired the Mission Ministry Team and for 15 years was co-coordinator of Family Promise at the church, which provided food and shelter for homeless and displaced families.

She also was active in the Zonta Club of Hamburg-Orchard Park and served on its board of directors.

Survivors include three daughters, Christine Barusic, Carolyn Moore and Catherine Kluckhohn; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Her husband died in 2016.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. May 21 in Orchard Park Presbyterian Church, 4369 S. Buffalo St., Orchard Park.

