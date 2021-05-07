Gwendolyn Zinermon, 66, teacher was active church member

April 17, 1954 – April 26, 2021

Gwendolyn White Zinermon was a devoted Christian, a dedicated student, a dynamic teacher and an involved neighbor. She was also a caring and giving wife and mother and a selfless helper to those she met, especially women and children.

"Gwen had a reputation for giving sound advice and words of encouragement to anyone who needed it, especially her family," said her family. "Everyone counted on Gwen and loved talking to her to get her thoughts on various situations. It didn’t matter what time of day or night, if you needed Gwen, she was there for you.

"She just embodied love and light and always put others before herself. Accordingly, Gwen was not only beloved and well respected within her community, she was adored by her family."

The longtime School 59 teacher died in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital of kidney failure caused by Covid-19. A Buffalo resident, she died nine days before what would have been her 67th birthday.

Mrs. Zinermon was born in Birmingham, Ala., the oldest of seven children of James and Felecia Johnson White. In her youth, the family moved to Buffalo, and she grew up in the Ellicott Mall and Perry housing projects, where she was remembered as an accomplished Double Dutch competitor.