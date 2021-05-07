Gwendolyn Zinermon, 66, teacher was active church member

April 17, 1954 – April 26, 2021
Gwendolyn White Zinermon was a devoted Christian, a dedicated student, a dynamic teacher and an involved neighbor. She was also a caring and giving wife and mother and a selfless helper to those she met, especially women and children.
"Gwen had a reputation for giving sound advice and words of encouragement to anyone who needed it, especially her family," said her family. "Everyone counted on Gwen and loved talking to her to get her thoughts on various situations. It didn’t matter what time of day or night, if you needed Gwen, she was there for you.
"She just embodied love and light and always put others before herself. Accordingly, Gwen was not only beloved and well respected within her community, she was adored by her family."
The longtime School 59 teacher died in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital of kidney failure caused by Covid-19. A Buffalo resident, she died nine days before what would have been her 67th birthday.
Mrs. Zinermon was born in Birmingham, Ala., the oldest of seven children of James and Felecia Johnson White. In her youth, the family moved to Buffalo, and she grew up in the Ellicott Mall and Perry housing projects, where she was remembered as an accomplished Double Dutch competitor.
Mrs. Zinermon attended Public Schools 4 and 32 and Southside Elementary School, and was a 1972 graduate of South Park High School. She was certified as a medical secretary at Bryant and Stratton College, then earned a bachelor's degree in Exceptional Education from SUNY Buffalo State in 1971 and a master's degree with honors in special education from Niagara University in 2007.
In 1971, she met Philip Zinermon, whom her family called "the only love of her life," when they worked together in food service at Buffalo General Medical Center. Her husband later said that as soon as he saw her, he realized she was "the one." They married on April 20, 1974.
Mrs. Zinermon taught special education classes for about 10 years at School 59, then in the mid-2000s, became the first director of the 21st Century Program, an after-school program in which middle and high school students worked on homework or exam preparation.
Mrs. Zinermon first belonged to Durham Memorial AME Zion Church, where she sang in the choir, worked as church secretary and served on the church usher board. She later followed the pastor, the Rev. Maceo Freeman, to Centennial AME Zion Church, where she sang in the choir, worked in the kitchen, led exercise classes, taught Sunday school and children's church and became the director of vacation Bible school.
She and her family later moved to Cold Spring Church of God in Christ Jesus, where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday school and childrens' church and became the director of the Cold Spring Youth Praise dance group.
In the University District, Mrs. Zinermon led community revitalization programs and cleanups. She was president of the Stockbridge Avenue Block Club and started a local fruit and vegetable garden.
In 2016, Mrs. Zinermon was presented a proclamation by Common Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt for her dedication to the community. She later served as the local Democratic committeewoman.
She was a co-founder and vice president of “SHE IS,” a women's empowerment group.
In 2009, because family was a priority for her, she adopted a niece, Alexus White-Zinermon, and two nephews, Larry White-Zinermon and Demetrius White-Zinermon.
Her family said Mrs. Zinermon was "a creative and an exceptional cook and baker" and loved reading, sewing and making jewelry and creating flower arrangements for weddings, proms and baby showers.
She also enjoyed hosting game nights, at which she was a competitive player, and line dancing. "She had a silly sense of humor and a smile that was so big it could light up a room," her family said.
Mrs. Zinermon is survived by her husband of 47 years, Philip; two daughters, Chanise Marie and Julie Ann; a son, Philip James "PJ"; four brothers, Ronnie, Larry, Donnie and Calvin White; one sister, Deborah White Mason; and two granddaughters.
A celebration of life will begin at noon May 15 in Cold Spring Church of God In Christ Jesus, 107 Verplank St.