Gretchen S. Gross, 76, educator, philanthropist prominent in the Jewish community

After marriage to another student ended in divorce, she returned to Buffalo and began working at one of the area’s first day care centers, Kiddie Koral at the Amherst Manor Apartments. She took courses in education and photography at the University at Buffalo.

In 1974, she and a partner founded the Audubon Child Development Center in Getzville with three teachers and 21 children. For a few years, it affiliated with the Park School to offer programs for preschoolers.

After her partner left in 1997, the school moved to a newly built facility near Ingram Micro in Amherst and became Audubon at College Park with 33 teachers and 185 children.

All three of her grandchildren attended her school. Regularly interviewed as an expert on childhood development, she retired in 2012.

She and Mr. Gross met on a date arranged by her mother and his cousins, who played cards together.

“It went really well,” Debra Gross-Weiner said. “In 1979, I came back to Buffalo and was taken to Gretchen’s place for dinner and I adored her.”

She and her husband were active as volunteers, board members and donors for a variety of charitable, cultural and philanthropic organizations.