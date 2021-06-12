Gregory L. Hawk, 64, insurance executive and golf coach who encouraged the best in people

June 14, 1956 – May 1, 2021

“I am much more than my name. I am much more than my company,” insurance executive Greg Hawk declared to graduates of Randolph Academy at their commencement in 2017, then went on to encourage them become all that they could be.

Administrators were so impressed with his address that they posted it on YouTube and invited Mr. Hawk to join the School Board. He accepted enthusiastically.

Frequently called upon as a motivational speaker, he made it his mission to bring out the best in people. In tributes following his death May 1 at the age of 64 after a battle with colon cancer, the parents of a youngster that he coached wrote, “He taught our son not only golf etiquette, but also how to win and lose gracefully.”

Born in Chicago, Gregory Ledon Hawk grew up in the Garfield Park neighborhood on the city’s West Side. He was a 1974 graduate of all-male college preparatory Lane Technical High School, where he was a standout athlete.

He was a member of the track team and was captain of the freshman basketball team, earning all-city honors. His best sport, however, was football. He played end on the varsity team, was captain and was a citywide Golden Helmet Award recipient.