Gregory Joseph Dudek, 73, attorney was longtime city, county official

Jan. 7, 1947 – Jan. 6, 2021

Gregory Joseph Dudek devoted his life to public service, working as an attorney for Erie County and the City of Buffalo, and serving a term as an Erie County Legislator in the 1970s.

For 15 years, he was also an active member of the Buffalo Junior Chamber of Commerce, known as the Jaycees.

Mr. Dudek died of cancer in his North Buffalo home the day before his 74th birthday.

He was the oldest of three sons of Stephen and Genevieve Olszanski Dudek. Growing up in Riverside, he excelled in sports – particularly baseball and basketball – was a Boy Scout and learned to fish, a hobby he enjoyed for the rest of his life.

A 1964 graduate of Cardinal Dougherty High School, Mr. Dudek was elected president of the senior class. He was also salutatorian, for which he won the William Burke award – as well as the English and German prizes – at graduation.

Mr. Dudek attended Canisius College on a four-year scholarship and graduated in 1968 with a bachelor's degree in political science. He earned a law degree from the University at Buffalo School of Law in 1971.

He was a captain in the U.S. Army Reserve.