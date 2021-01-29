Gregory Joseph Dudek, 73, attorney was longtime city, county official

Jan. 7, 1947 – Jan. 6, 2021
Gregory Joseph Dudek devoted his life to public service, working as an attorney for Erie County and the City of Buffalo, and serving a term as an Erie County Legislator in the 1970s.
For 15 years, he was also an active member of the Buffalo Junior Chamber of Commerce, known as the Jaycees.
Mr. Dudek died of cancer in his North Buffalo home the day before his 74th birthday.
He was the oldest of three sons of Stephen and Genevieve Olszanski Dudek. Growing up in Riverside, he excelled in sports – particularly baseball and basketball – was a Boy Scout and learned to fish, a hobby he enjoyed for the rest of his life.
A 1964 graduate of Cardinal Dougherty High School, Mr. Dudek was elected president of the senior class. He was also salutatorian, for which he won the William Burke award – as well as the English and German prizes – at graduation.
Mr. Dudek attended Canisius College on a four-year scholarship and graduated in 1968 with a bachelor's degree in political science. He earned a law degree from the University at Buffalo School of Law in 1971.
He was a captain in the U.S. Army Reserve.
Mr. Dudek worked briefly in private practice before taking a job as an Erie County assistant district attorney in 1974. He left that position in 1975 to serve as an Erie County Legislator, then, in 1978, joined the City of Buffalo Law Department, where his job as chief legal counsel included providing legal advice on the operation of the federal Housing and Urban Development Block Grant Program.
Mr. Dudek did legal work for the city related to the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, which opened in 1978.
"Greg’s name appears on the plaque in the foyer of the Convention Center," said his wife of 26 years, Rosemary Dudek.
He was lead attorney for the city in the construction of the Buffalo Hilton Hotel on the waterfront, later the Adam's Mark, now the Buffalo Grand Hotel. The hotel, which opened in 1980, was an early sign of life in what had been a desolate area, and used the first HUD Urban Development Action Grant in the country.
He also was lead staff negotiator with the developers of Waterfront Village.
In 1986, with the support of Mayor James D. Griffin, Mr. Dudek unsuccessfully ran for a County Family Court judgeship in both the Democratic and Republican primaries. He was an enrolled Democrat who received the Republican endorsement in that primary, but both elections were won by incumbent Victor Manz.
From 1991 to 2000, Mr. Dudek was the city's Assistant Corporation Counsel.
In 2000, he joined the Erie County Attorney’s Office as an assistant county attorney, serving as general counsel to the Department of Environment and Planning, Department of Parks, Recreation & Forestry, and to Erie Community College.
He worked on most of the well-known projects of that era, including Bass Pro, Dunn Tire Park subleases, and funding for All High Stadium and the Central Police Services Training Academy at Erie Community College.
Mr. Dudek retired in 2009, but operated a small private practice for the next three years.
In 2011, Mr. Dudek briefly worked as an administrative law judge for the city's Small Claims and Commercial Claims Court before becoming a hearing officer in the city's Parking Violations Bureau, which he left when he developed health issues.
He and Rosemary Runfola, who were introduced by friends, married Sept. 10, 1994, at Park Country Club.
Besides fishing, Mr. Dudek loved to garden, bowl and was a avid reader. After retiring, he volunteered to read books for the Niagara Frontier Radio Reading Service.
In March 1988, his oldest child, Shelia Marie Dudek, 21, died of cancer.
Besides his wife, Rosemary Dudek, Mr. Dudek is survived by a son, Gregory Jay Dudek; a daughter, Natalie Middleton; a brother, Stephen Dudek; and three grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.