Gregory D. Lewis, 74, first Niagara County manager

Dec. 28, 1946 - April 3, 2021
Gregory D. Lewis earned five medals jumping out of helicopters into combat in the Vietnam War, so the political battles of Niagara County didn't faze him at all.
On a memorable occasion in 2006, Mr. Lewis, the first person to serve as Niagara County manager, outwitted his critics and forced the County Legislature, many of whose members wanted to replace him, to rehire him instead.
"He was very proud of that," his son Ben Lewis said Thursday. "He called me from the parking lot. A Republican was going to rarely sing his praises, and then he passed out his contract renewal. He told me what he was going to do. He said, 'This is either going to be amazing or I'm going to get fired tonight.'"
"I don't mind people conflicting," Mr. Lewis said in a 2003 interview. "Conflicting is healthy. You just have to channel the conflict into processes that work."
Mr. Lewis, who had a history of health problems, died Saturday in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, where he had been a patient for three days. He was 74.
Mr. Lewis, who was born in Kansas City, Mo., was put up for adoption by his birth mother. He was adopted and raised in Hutchinson, Kan.
On the day he graduated from the University of Kansas with a political science degree in 1969, he received his draft notice.
He wrote back, suggesting that since he was planning to attend law school, he could be assigned to the Judge Advocate General Corps. The Army had other ideas, and Mr. Lewis became a corporal and a squad leader in the 1st Air Cavalry.
During the Cambodian incursion in 1970, Mr. Lewis' actions earned him two Bronze Stars, one of them for valor, a Combat Infantryman's Badge, a Vietnam Campaign Medal and an Overseas Service Medal.
After his Army tour, he earned his law degree from Washburn University in Topeka, Kan., in 1974.
For the next six years, Mr. Lewis worked in legal aid programs in Rapid City, S.D., and Denver. From 1981 to 1983 he taught at the University of North Dakota Law School. From 1984 to 1990, he was a municipal attorney, first in Fargo, N.D., then in Moorhead, Minn.
In 1991, he was hired as county coordinator in Beltrami County, Minn. Mr. Lewis soon became that county's first administrator, staying until 2001, when he took a similar post in Lyon County, Minn.
Mr. Lewis admitted in a 2003 interview that he applied for the Niagara County manager job because he needed a higher salary to pay college tuition for his three children, Ben, Kate and Zach.
Niagara County sought a manager after voters rejected a referendum to create an elected county executive position. The Democrats who controlled the Legislature in 2003 said the county could no longer function properly with part-time legislators in charge.
"This structure has helped county government operate more efficiently, and remains today," current manager Richard E. Updegrove said. "He had very strong feelings about those areas of local government which could be improved, and I had great respect for his opinions."
Mr. Lewis conducted a nationwide search for top aides, and three of the key department heads he hired in 2003 – Budget Director Daniel R. Huntington, Human Resources Director Peter P. Lopes and Risk Manager Jennifer R. Pitarresi – still hold those jobs today.
"Greg was devoted to community, country, justice and family, and loved his animals as family, which I always appreciated and admired," Pitarresi said. Mr. Lewis and his wife had three dogs and a cat.
Once the Republicans took control of the Legislature in the 2005 election, Mr. Lewis became one of their primary targets. One GOP activist had a website featuring a clock counting down to the end of Mr. Lewis' contract.
Not all of Mr. Lewis' ideas panned out. The county bought land in Cambria for a public works complex that never was built, and his idea for two new county office campuses also was a nonstarter. The Legislature refused Lewis' urgings to sell the county golf course, although it did close the county-run nursing home.
Mr. Lewis also resolved the county's labor relations with new contracts and a money-saving health insurance package.
After his contract with Niagara County expired in 2010, Mr. Lewis moved to Lebanon, N.H., where he worked as city manager until heart problems forced him to retire at the end of 2014. He had never sold his house in Lockport, and returned there to live with his wife Ruth.
"He spent his last years taking care of Mom and organizing little get-togethers on the street on Carolina Avenue. He was always committed to family and community, right to the end. That's who he was," Ben Lewis said.
Besides his children, he is survived by his wife of 40 years, Ruth.
No services were held.