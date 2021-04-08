Gregory D. Lewis, 74, first Niagara County manager

Dec. 28, 1946 - April 3, 2021

Gregory D. Lewis earned five medals jumping out of helicopters into combat in the Vietnam War, so the political battles of Niagara County didn't faze him at all.

On a memorable occasion in 2006, Mr. Lewis, the first person to serve as Niagara County manager, outwitted his critics and forced the County Legislature, many of whose members wanted to replace him, to rehire him instead.

"He was very proud of that," his son Ben Lewis said Thursday. "He called me from the parking lot. A Republican was going to rarely sing his praises, and then he passed out his contract renewal. He told me what he was going to do. He said, 'This is either going to be amazing or I'm going to get fired tonight.'"

"I don't mind people conflicting," Mr. Lewis said in a 2003 interview. "Conflicting is healthy. You just have to channel the conflict into processes that work."

Mr. Lewis, who had a history of health problems, died Saturday in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, where he had been a patient for three days. He was 74.

Mr. Lewis, who was born in Kansas City, Mo., was put up for adoption by his birth mother. He was adopted and raised in Hutchinson, Kan.